Scottie Scheffler ready to go to trial to fight charges, says lawyer

Scottie Scheffler's lawyer said the golfer did nothing wrong - Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Scottie Scheffler’s legal team are adamant that the world No 1 is prepared to go to trial if the charge of assaulting a police officer is not dropped in the next week and the golfer “is not interested” in making a plea deal or accepting any lesser punishment.

The American was arrested here at the US PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on Friday morning after an officer claimed Scheffler ignored his instructions as he tried to evade traffic congestion caused by the early-morning fatality of John Mills, a security guard working at the tournament, who was knocked over by a shuttle bus.

Detective Bryan Gillis accused Scheffler, 27, of refusing to comply and of “dragging” him along as he tried to stop the golfer driving away. Scheffler was taken to a police station where he was booked, put into a cell and handed four indictments, most seriously for second-degree assault on a police officer. That is classed as a felony and holds the maximum of a 10-year prison sentence.

Louisville Police released this mugshot of Scheffler - Reuters

The case is due to be heard in court on Tuesday, when a judge will decide whether to press ahead with any of the indictments. It is not yet known if Scheffler will be asked to attend, but he should find out on Monday, the day after the US PGA Championship is scheduled to finish.

That process could take until the end of the week to reach a decision, but even if Scheffler is only hit with a traffic misdemeanour – that would likely amount to a fine – he will contest it.

“They [the charges] will either be dropped or we will go to trial because Scottie didn’t do anything wrong,” Steve Romines, Scheffler’s attorney, told Golf Channel. “So we’re not interested in any sort of settlement negotiations or anything like that. It was just a big miscommunication.”

While Scheffler declined to discuss the details of the incident in his post-round press conference on Friday afternoon – he shot a 66 after coming straight from the police station and arriving at the course with less than a hour until his tee-time – Romines outlined his client’s defence.

“There had been a traffic fatality down the road and so there were different traffic directions going on and traffic control officers were advising different things,” he said. “Scottie was advised by one officer to go around the traffic and turn left into the facility. But the officer who charged him obviously didn’t know that. So, that’s where the miscommunication occurred.

“It was kind of a perfect storm… [but] one thing needs to be clear. He didn’t drive through any accident scene, or, through any investigation. None of that happened, but that kind of misinformation is out there.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.