Scottie Scheffler police invite ridicule with picture of torn trousers

This image of an officer's torn trousers was released by Louisville Police Department

Scottie Scheffler had hoped his law enforcement saga at last month’s USPGA was over, but the Louisville Police Department ensured it will receive more airtime by releasing pictures of the injuries sustained by a detective who claimed he was “dragged” by the world No 1 in his courtesy car.

The four charges Scheffler picked up at Valhalla were finally dropped last week, including second-degree assault of a police officer, an offence that could have resulted in prison time.

And on Wednesday, Scheffler – who was handcuffed, put in a cell and dressed in a convict’s orange mugshot for a police mugshot that went around the globe – revealed that he would have sued had the case been brought to court.

Scheffler's infamous mugshot

Yet after seeing the “injuries” picked up by officer Bryan Gillis, Scheffler might wish he had pursued the matter further as the photos are hardly incriminating.

To recount, Scheffler was attempting to circumvent traffic outside the course that was backed up because of an earlier traffic fatality. But as Scheffler drove into the property, anxious to make his second-round tee-time, Gillis issued instructions for the golfer to stop. Scheffler insisted he misunderstood, but Gillis accused him of accelerating away and that is when Gillis says he was “dragged”.

The official police report detailed abrasion and bruises to his hands and wrists that saw Gillis hospitalised, and the report also listed the effect on his “$80” uniform trousers that were “damaged beyond repair”.

The images show a tear near the back pocket and also grazes on his left shin and his wrist. Yet the pictures were anything but graphic, leaving Gillis and his employers open to further ridicule. While Scheffler says he is still scarred by the experience, it is difficult to envisage that Gillis is – in a physical sense, anyway. The office has recently tried to make light of the situation in a post on social media.

“Yes, the department has us buying freaking $80 pants,” Gillis wrote. “To those concerned, they were indeed ruined. But Scottie, it’s all good. I never would’ve guessed I’d have the most famous pair of pants in the country for a few weeks because of this. Take care and be safe.”

The police department also claims that one of their officers injured his leg in the altercation with Scheffler

Scheffler, meanwhile, was here at Muirfield Village in the second round of the Memorial tournament and there could be no question that he was quickly pulling away on this occasion. In tricky conditions, the 27-year-old shot a 68 to move to nine-under, three clear of nearest pursuers, defending champion Viktor Hovland (69) and Adam Hadwin (72).

Scheffler was a clear favourite to follow up his Masters win in April with a US Open title next week at Pinehurst, but if he can stay in front and receive the famous handshake by the 18th green off tournament promoter on Sunday, his candidacy for a third major will verge on the overwhelming.

Rory McIlroy will be out to stop him on three-under, after a commendable 71, although his long-game was rescued by some fine scrambling on occasion. However, the world No 3 did not rush to the range but to his hotel room when he was due to join the long-awaited meeting between the PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund which could one day be seen as the defining moment in the professional male game’s civil war.

The first sit-down between the respective parties was scheduled to take place in New York later on Friday, with McIlroy linking in via a video call. Tiger Woods and Adam Scott were mooted to attend in person, as were PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, Saudi Public Investment Fund governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan and John Henry, the Liverpool FC owner who is in charge of a consortium which has already invested more than £1 billion of private equity into Tour’s new for-profit entity.

A year and a day after the announcement of the “framework agreement” with the Tour and PIF – the bankrollers of LIV – that shocked the game, they were finally to be in a room together, albeit minus the DP World Tour, which is having to rely on Monahan to protect Wentworth’s interests in the negotiations.

