Scottie Scheffler pleads for help after being detained by police

Scottie Scheffler was heard asking "Can you please help me?" after police detained him near Valhalla Golf Club before the second round of the PGA Championship on Friday, 17 May, footage from ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington shows.

ESPN said the Masters champion, 27, drove past a police officer to get around a crash scene in his SUV with markings indicating it was a PGA Championship vehicle before the officer screamed at him to stop and then grabbed onto the car until Scheffler stopped approximately 10 yards later.

Scheffler was booked by the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections and is facing charges of second-degree assault on a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic, CNN reported.