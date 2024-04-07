Scottie Scheffler plays practice round Sunday at Augusta National with sister Molly

AUGUSTA, Ga. — World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler teed off at 2:08 p.m. local time Sunday, beginning his Masters preparation.

The 2023 champion walked side-by-side with his sister, Molly, who, donning Texas A&M shoes and golf bag, center-cut a drive from the member’s tees.

“Just another Scheffler in the middle of the fairway,” said Ted Scott, Scheffler’s caddie.

Banter between the siblings had begun earlier Sunday when Scottie beat his family in their March Madness pool.

Patting himself on the back for his $20 earnings, the golfer hubristically texted his family group thread, “Congrats, Scottie. Proud of you.”

The comment drew a laugh from Scott, who jokingly responded to his player, “Real humble.”

The conversation then shifted to Ted, who recently played Augusta National. “He’s been talking about it for two weeks,” said Scottie, laughing.

Scott — who’s won the Masters three times (twice with Bubba Watson, once with Scheffler) — had ballooned to plus-five on the round before catching fire on the second nine.

He eagled No. 15. Chipped in on No. 17 and holed a bunker shot on 18. He finished even par.

Ted, smiling from the memory, turned to Scheffler’s swing coach, Randy Smith, and said, “Coming down the stretch next Sunday, I’ll have to remind him, ‘Remember the time I played this hole?’”

Earlier in the day Sunday, Scheffler participated in the trophy ceremonies following the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National.

