Scottie Scheffler named to U.S. Olympic golf team

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Scottie Scheffler is the latest Longhorn to earn a ticket to Paris.

By his No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Rankings, Scheffler will be one of four golfers to represent the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He’ll join Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa in the Stars and Stripes on Aug 1-4 at Le Golf National outside of Paris.

All four Americans made the 60-person field with their top 15 standings in the OWGR. A country can carry a maximum of four members under that rule. Scheffler is at the top of the rankings, followed by Schauffele at No. 3, Clark at No. 5 and Morikawa at No. 7. The top 15 players in the OWGR are automatically qualified for the Olympics. Players then earn spots based on their two-year rankings average with a maximum of two spots per country.

Scheffler is the first Longhorn golfer to represent the United States in the Olympics and third overall. Jhonattan Vegas represented Venezuela in 2016 and 2020 while Brandon Stone golfed for South Africa in 2016.

