Scottie Scheffler maintains lead at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, Scottie Scheffler shot a 4-under 66 to maintain a two-stroke lead at 19-under-par.
Narin An shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to top the leaderboard Friday in the suspended second round of the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open. An had her second straight bogey-free round at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club after opening with a 64 on Thursday. An LPGA Tour rookie after winning twice in South Korea, the 26-year-old An had a 13-under 129 total.
These are the five standouts from Friday's second round in Atlanta.
There was a lesson for every golfer in Jon Rahm’s second-round 63 Friday at the Tour Championship.
Masters champion Scottie Scheffler might have had a roller coaster of an opening round Thursday at the Tour Championship if only he had been paying attention to the scoreboards. Scheffler started with a two-shot lead as the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup. Rory McIlroy's day at East Lake was far more wild.
So when was the last time Scheffler got strokes in a match?
On the tail end of what he called the best year of his career, Homa did a complete 180 in Round 2, posting an 8-under 62.
It was a disastrous start to the Tour Championship for Rory McIlroy, who hit his opening tee shot out of bounds.
JoAnne Carner makes it official. Her USGA career is over.
Everything you need to know for the third round of the 2022 Tour Championship.
In the opening round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, Scottie Scheffler shot 5-under 65 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard at 15-under-par.
Rory McIlroy has become the face of the Tour. Cam Smith is rumored to leave. On Thursday, though, it was just "business as usual."
More than a dozen LIV Golf members will play at the DP World Tour event next month.
