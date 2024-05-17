Who is Scottie Scheffler? What know about golfer arrested during PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world, was arrested on Friday ahead of the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky.

The winner of the 2022 and 2024 Masters Tournament entered this week's tournament with high expectations and as a new father. He and his wife Meredith welcomed their first baby to the world a week before the tournament. In the first round, Scheffler scored 4-under and was tied for 12th.

Here's everything we know about Scheffler and his current legal situation.

Scottie Scheffler holds up his trophy at the green jacket ceremony after winning the 2024 Masters Tournament.

Who is Scottie Scheffler?

Scheffler is a professional golfer from Dallas, Texas. He won three state titles in high school and went to college at Texas in 2014. He graduated from UT in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in finance and three Big 12 championships under his belt.

He turned professional in 2018 and played for four years before breaking out onto the scene in 2022. He began by winning the Phoenix Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and then the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, which earned him the No. 1 ranking.

Scheffler capped off his hot streak by winning the Masters and claiming his first major. In 2024, he won his second Masters by beating Ludvig Aberg by four shots.

What happened to Scottie Scheffler?

Scheffler was arrested and booked on a second-degree charge of assaulting a police officer, a third-degree charge of criminal mischief, a charge of reckless driving and for disregarding signals from officers who were directing traffic. The assault charge is a felony. The other charges are misdemeanors.

At one point, an officer attached himself to Scheffler's car. When Scheffler did stop, officers forced him out of the car and arrested him.

Why was Scottie Scheffler arrested?

Scheffler reportedly tried to drive into Valhalla Golf Club while police were working an unrelated crash scene where a man was fatally struck by a shuttle bus near the golf course earlier in the morning. Scheffler reportedly tried to drive around the scene on a median when an officer instructed him to stop, and the golfer continued to drive toward the club entrance.

