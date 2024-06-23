Scottie Scheffler just did something not even Tiger Woods or Jack Nicklaus can claim

Scottie Scheffler accomplished something Sunday at TPC River Highlands that only five players had done before him.

None of those previous five players were named Tiger Woods or Jack Nicklaus, either.

Scheffler won the Travelers Championship in a playoff over Tom Kim for his sixth win of the season, becoming the sixth player in PGA Tour history to win that many times before July. The previous five: Jimmy DeMaret (1940), Byron Nelson (1945), Ben Hogan (1946), Sam Snead (1950) and Arnold Palmer, who is the only person to accomplish this feat twice (1960, 1962).

Prior to the Travelers, Scheffler recorded victories at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players, Masters Tournament, RBC Heritage and Memorial Tournament.

Scheffler’s six victories also make him just the fourth different player in the last 40 years to win at least six times in single Tour season. Tiger Woods and Vijay Singh each won nine times, in 2000 and 2004, respectively. Woods won eight times in 1999 and 2006, seven times in 2007, and six times in 2005 and 2009. Nick Price won six times in 1994.