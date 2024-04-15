Scottie Scheffler Impresses With Humble Gesture Following Masters Win: “Class Act”

Watch the moment Jim Natz called "great."

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler’s selfless gesture after winning the 2024 Masters garnered respect from fans and commentators alike.

After hugging his parents and family members, Scheffler began his victory walk through a crowd of cheering patrons Sunday night. But he didn’t do it alone.

The walk from the 18th green to the scoring area is traditionally reserved for players and a loved one. Following his 2022 Masters win, Scheffler made the walk with his wife Meredith. But with her at home nearing the birth of their first child, Scheffler tapped his longtime caddie Ted Scott to share the historic moment with him.

Cameras rolled as Scheffler stopped early into the walk. He turned around and yelled out to Scott, who was trailing behind to embrace his own loved ones.

“Hey, Teddy!” Scheffler yelled.

Then the No. 1 player in the world waited.

Very cool moment after Scottie Scheffler's Masters win.



Scheffler had his caddie, Ted Scott, lead the way to the scoring area. You can see him holding the yellow flag. It's Ted Scott's fourth Masters title as a caddie. pic.twitter.com/WsXJmKuUjg — Josh Berhow (@Josh_Berhow) April 14, 2024

“He doesn’t want to make the walk alone this time,” Jim Nantz said on the CBS broadcast.

Still carting Scheffler’s TaylorMade bag and a yellow Masters flagstick, Scott caught up to his proud player, who patted him on the back and pushed him forward. Scott led the way through the crowd as Scheffler trailed behind

“That was great of him,” Nantz said. “What a gesture.”

Scottie Scheffler and his caddie, Ted Scott, take their victory walk. pic.twitter.com/LccXO2HGXo — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) April 14, 2024

Multiple people commented on the clip on Twitter to share a similar sentiment, agreeing that Scheffler is a “class act.”

Sunday marked Scott’s fourth Masters victory as a caddie. The 50 year old from Louisiana won at Augusta National with Bubba Watson in 2012 and 2014 and with Scheffler in 2022 and 2024.

“Ted, it’s going to be hard to catch up with you on all these Masters titles,” Scheffler said during the Green Jacket ceremony. “I couldn’t do this without you. What a guy.”

Congratulations, y’all!



