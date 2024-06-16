Scottie Scheffler finishes U.S. Open with all four rounds over par

PINEHURST, N.C. — Scottie Scheffler’s final round at the U.S. Open ended a lot like his tournament began — with a lack of birdies and plenty of disappointment.

The world No. 1 shot 72 on Sunday, marking the first time in his career he’s finished all four rounds over par at a major championship.

He made the cut on the number, had just four birdies all week, finished 8-over 288 and was never a factor in a tournament he was heavily favored to win. Scheffler won the Masters in April, one of his five PGA Tour victories this year.

Scheffler came in averaging 5.22 birdies per round this season, but could never figure out Pinehurst No. 2’s tricky greens.

“It was a long week,” an exhausted looking Scheffler said as he spoke reporters with his golf shirt untucked following another round in 90-degree heat. “Obviously didn’t play my best. A bit frustrating to end.”

Scheffler pointed to his putting.

“I couldn’t hole anything,” he said. “I could not see the break on these greens. The greens this week kind of had my number. I felt like I hit a lot of really good putts that did weird things at the cup that I was not expecting them to do.”

Scheffler said when he returns to Pinehurst the next time it hosts the U.S. Open in 2029, he’ll spend more time on the course getting the know the greens. He said the practice greens weren’t the same speed.

“It was hard to find something similar” to practice on, Scheffler said. “I’d say that was definitely an added challenge.”

In terms in preparation, Scheffler said it might have more beneficial for him to stay home last week and prepare for the U.S. Open instead of playing the Memorial, which he won. But he quickly added that he would never want to miss Jack Nicklaus’ tournament.

“I’m obviously not going to skip Jack’s tournament,” Scheffler said. “It’s a tournament I love playing. It’s a tournament that I’m humbled to be the champion at.”