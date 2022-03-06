Scottie Scheffler earns second PGA Tour win in last three starts with 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational title

A whopping 11 players were within three shots of the lead when the final group made the turn on Sunday at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational, setting up for a back-nine finale that would’ve made the event’s namesake proud.

Scottie Scheffler hung tough and was steady as could be to emerge from the pack and claim the title following an even-par performance at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando. From 69 feet away, Scheffler rolled his birdie putt just inches short on the 18th green, leaving a tap-in par to take the clubhouse lead at 5-under. The 25-year-old Texan earned his first PGA Tour win last month after a playoff with Patrick Cantlay at the WM Phoenix Open.

Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland and Billy Horschel all finished T-2 at 4 under, with Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk T-5 at 3 under.