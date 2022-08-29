Scottie Scheffler earned a record-setting amount of money during the PGA Tour’s 2021-22 season

Scottie Scheffler had a breakout season for the ages on the PGA Tour in 2022.

The 26-year-old from Dallas, Texas, won four times, including the Masters, and he has held the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking since his third victory at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March. He became one of the Tour’s new young stars.

He sets numerous records, but none may be more eye popping than the amount of money he won, which set a PGA Tour record for money earned in a single season.

“The money is great, obviously,” Scheffler said after finishing tied for second at the Tour Championship. “Playing professional golf for a living is such a gift. For me, I don’t play golf for money. I play to win tournaments, and I play to have fun and do my best and see where the game can take me.”

Here’s a look at all of the money Scheffler earned during the Tour’s 2021-22 season:

On-course earnings: $14,046,910

2022 Masters Tournament

The 2021 champion Hideki Matsuyama applauds as Scottie Scheffler waves to the crowd during the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: Adam Cairns-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports)

Scheffler’s first career win came at the WM Phoenix Open in February, where he beat Patrick Cantlay on the third playoff hole. In his second start after his initial victory, he won again, this time at Bay Hill in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

He then won consecutive starts, capturing the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play before claiming the Masters two weeks later. Scheffler also finished runner-up four times and had 10 top-10s and 17 top 25s.

All in all, it totaled more than $14 million in earnings, which is a PGA Tour record for a single season of on-course earnings.

Comcast Business Tour Top 10: $4 million

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Scottie Scheffler hits a bunker shot onto the 17th green during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge. (Photo: Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports)

The Comcast Business Tour Top emphasizes player performance by rewarding the top players in the FedEx Cup standings at the end of the FedEx Cup regular season.

Scheffler held that spot, earning the $4 million bonus heading into the playoffs.

Aon Risk Reward Challenge: $1 million

2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

Scottie Scheffler holds the Walter Hagen Cup after the final of the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club. (Photo: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports)

Scheffler pocketed another $1 million following the regular season conclusion for winning the Aon Risk Reward Challenge.

The Challenge is based around chosen holes at Tour stops throughout the season and is designed to test a player’s strategy on what are considered some of the most challenging holes a player will face week to week. For every participating event, a player’s best two scores on the designated hole counts towards the season-long leaderboard. Scheffler had 29 birdies and three eagles on eligible holes this season.

Tour Championship bonus money: $5,750,000

2022 Tour Championship

Scottie Scheffler tees off on the second hole during the third round of the 2022 Tour Championship. (Photo: Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports)

Scheffler led or had a share of the lead for 69 holes at East Lake, but a bogey on the par-4 16th dropped him behind McIlroy, and he was unable to birdie either of the final two holes to force a playoff.

Nevertheless, his tie for second with Sungjae Im was good enough for $5.75 million in bonus money.

“Today the money definitely didn’t creep into my mind,” Scheffler said. “But at the end of the day it’s such a gift to be out here playing golf for money, and I can’t — I’m just so thankful to be out here.”

Total earned: $24,796,910

WM Phoenix Open 2022

Scottie Scheffler celebrates with the tournament trophy after on the18th hole playoff during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament. (Photo: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports)

It’s a crazy amount of money to earn in a single season, and Scheffler may earn a bit more on top of that. The Player Impact Program, which is being expanded, will include Scheffler, and he could pocket another huge figure to possibly push him north of $30 million earned for his season.

Nevertheless, it paid to play well for Scheffler this season.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek