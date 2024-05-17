Scottie Scheffler arrested by police ahead of PGA second round

Scottie Scheffler was detained by police ahead of his PGA Championship second round.

According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, who witnessed the incident just past the entrance to Valhalla, Scheffler was "detained by police in handcuffs after a misunderstanding with traffic flow led to his attempt to drive past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club."

Darlington added, "The police officer attempted to attach himself to Scheffler’s car, and Scheffler then stopped his vehicle at the entrance to Valhalla. The police officer then began to scream at Scheffler to get out of the car. When Scheffler exited the vehicle, the officer shoved Scheffler against the car and immediately placed him in handcuffs. He is now being detained in the back of a police car."

The officer, per Darlington, did not seem to know it was Scheffler and also said to Darlington, "There's nothing you can do. He's going to jail."

ESPN also showed video of Scheffler being placed in the back of the police car in handcuffs.

Here is video that I took of Scheffler being arrested: — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 17, 2024

Second-round play was delayed after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a bus outside the golf course. Scheffler was not involved in the accident, per ESPN.

Scheffler was booked at 7:28 a.m. and initially charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

He was subsequently released at 9:12 a.m. and returned to Valhalla Golf Club. His tee time, following the delay to Round 2 of the championship, was slated for 10:08 a.m.