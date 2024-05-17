Scottie Scheffler cuffed by police trying to enter PGA Championship after fatal accident

LOUISVILLE — The No. 1 golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler, was handcuffed and detained by police early Friday after attempting to drive past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club where he is playing in the PGA Championship, according to ESPN.

Scheffler, 27, was involved in what could be a misunderstanding about traffic patterns. Just before 5 a.m., a man was struck by a shuttle shuttle bus attempting to cross that road. The man was later pronounced dead. Because of the accident, the road leading to the entrance to the golf club was closed.

According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, who was at the scene, Scheffler tried to drive into the golf course when an officer asked him to stop. When Scheffler continued driving, the officer started yelling obscenities at him, Darlington said. Then when Scheffler stopped and rolled his window down, the officer reached into his vehicle and grabbed his arm.

Scheffler was told by the officer to exit the car. When he got out, the officer shoved Scheffler against the car and immediately placed him in handcuffs.

According to ESPN, Darlington was standing at the entrance to the course when Scheffler turned to him and asked, "Can you help?"

Current status of world’s No. 1 golfer after arrest outside Valhalla Golf Club this morning: pic.twitter.com/gFOKf2zxFF — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) May 17, 2024

An officer told Darlington to back away, Darlington said.

"You need to get out of the way," the officer told Darlington. "There's nothing you can do. He's going to jail."

Here is video that I took of Scheffler being arrested: https://t.co/8UPZKvPCCf pic.twitter.com/9Tbp2tyrJh — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 17, 2024

According to a post on X, formerly Twitter, by Sports Illustrated reporter Pat Forde, Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

Scheffler has been released on his own recognizance, per reports, according to Forde's post.

Scheffler originally had an 8:38 a.m. tee time but the start of the second round has been delayed after the fatal accident.

Scheffler arrived at Valhalla Monday, five days after he and his wife, Meredith, became first-time parents. Bennett Scheffler was born Wednesday. Scheffler won his second Masters tournament in April.

Scottie Scheffler holds up The Players Championship trophy at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida on March 12, 2023.

Scheffler was born in Ridgewood, New Jersey but grew up in Texas and attended the University of Texas.

This is a developing story.

Tom D'Angelo is a senior sports columnist and golf writer for The Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at tdangelo@pbpost.com.

