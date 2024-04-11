Scottie Scheffler can crush the Masters favourite hoodoo

Scottie Scheffler has won twice this season and heads into the first major of the year as the man to catch - AP/Charlie Riedel

Thunderstorms are forecasted to roll into Augusta on Thursday and play havoc with the first round of the 2024 Masters. But Mother Nature will do well to put Scottie Scheffler off his stride.

The world No1 has the incredible form and unflappable temperament to become the first favourite to win the season’s first major in 19 years.

The American has won twice and finished second in his past three starts and warrants the odds of 3-1. Augusta has not seen a golfer so short in the betting since Tiger Woods in his prime. In fact, it was Woods who last justified the bookmakers’ faith in 2005. Since then, the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Woods, himself – eight times – have failed to live up to the market confidence. Augusta National has started to make the Grand National look predictable.

Scheffler can crush the myth by exposing another Augusta fable. Of course, short game is important on these brutal greens, but the most telling chart is greens in regulation (GIR). Among all stats, including number of putts, fairways hit, and driving distance, GIR has enjoyed the biggest correlation. In the last decade, only two champions have finished outside the top five in GIR and in its history the golfer who has led the field in GIR has won six times, compared to just once for the leaders in the fairways hit and putting columns.

Scheffler is top of the GIR list on the PGA Tour, with a percentage of 76.13 and if he replicates those figures this week it will be tough to stop him winning a second Green Jacket in three years. Indeed, many here believe that only the arrival of his first child stands between the world No1 and a return to the Butler Cabin. His wife Meredith is due later this month, but Scheffler has revealed that if the baby arrives early he will leave this tournament, no matter at what stage the competition or where he stands on the leaderboard.

Could we be seeing the same scene on Sunday evening? - Reuters/Mike Blake

The same applies to Sam Burns, Scheffler’s closest friend on Tour and his roommate this week. Burns’ wife, Caroline, is due next week, meaning any calls to their rental house will cause panic. Except Scheffler does not do anxiety, with his laidback demeanour the ideal match for his Augusta game plan.

“As far as it goes in my brain, I think we’re all just trying to play tournaments kind of waiting for those good little spurts, and take advantage of them when you can,” he said. “Outside of that, a lot of major championship golf is just eliminating silly mistakes.

“This is a golf course where you can be very patient and still play very good golf, and then you can get aggressive and play some really good golf, but you can also get aggressive and find yourself making doubles really, really quickly. So, finding that balance between having the shots where you’re feeling really good over and you can be aggressive, and then finding the balance with the shots we’re not so comfortable with, playing it to the right area.

“I think people may not realise how difficult the golf course is, especially when the wind is blowing. And I think we’re going to have another couple days of wind here where the winds are going to be pretty high and it swirls like crazy around this place.

“And you have to stay so patient and trust in all aspects of your game because there is a certain type of player that can play well on this golf course, but at the end of the day you have to have trust in all aspects of your game. This is a place where it’s extremely important to kind of have that trust in yourself.”

If there is a weakness to his game it is on the greens. However, since he put the mallett putter in his bag, the improvements have been as obvious as they are ominous for the rest. The mallet is much more forgiving than the blade and if Scheffler’s peerless long game needed anything it was forgiveness.

It was akin to Manchester City playing with a Sunday League striker. Chance after chance created … sitter after sitter missed. There were two Scottie Schefflers – the genius off the tee and the fairway. And the hacker on the greens.

Granted, he three putted from six feet in Houston two weeks ago and missed a five footer on the 18th that would have forced a play-off. There is clearly still progress to be made, but under the tutelage of Lancastrian Phil Kenyon, the 27-year-old is on the right track.

If Scheffler gets it right on the greens with his mallet putter this week it could be a case of playing for second for the rest of the field - Getty Images/Raj Mehta

It makes for a giddying combination that some are touting as the new Tiger Woods. Ever humble Scheffler laughs at that suggestion. The odds may be as skinny, but he is certain that the aura is severely lacking in scale. Not to mention the CV.

“Anytime you can be compared to Tiger I think is really special, but, I mean, the guy stands alone, I think, in our game,” Scheffler said, after winning his second Players title last month. “He really does. This is my eighth tournament win now out here, I’ve tied him in Players Championships. Outside of that, I got 14 more majors and 70-some PGA Tour events to catch up.”

