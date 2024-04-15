Scottie Scheffler celebrated Masters win at Dallas dive bar

DALLAS - Highland Park's Scottie Scheffler celebrated his second Masters win in three years by making a trip to a Dallas dive bar.

Inwood Tavern, on Inwood Road near Lovers Lane in Dallas, posted a photo of Scheffler from Sunday night. The 27-year-old golfer was still wearing his green jacket at the sports bar.

"Welcome home Champ!!! Congratulations to you and your growing family," the Inwood Tavern said in a post on social media.

Source: Inwood Tavern

The 27-year-old Scheffler pulled away from the rest of the pack in Augusta on Sunday.

He shot a 4-under 68 to win by four strokes over Texas Tech alum Ludvig Aberg.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Scottie Scheffler of the United States is awarded the Green Jacket by 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm of Spain during the Green Jacket Ceremony after Scheffler won the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Scheffler is about to become a father for the first time.

His pregnant wife, Meredith, stayed in Texas during the tournament. Prior to the tournament, Scheffler promised he would withdraw if she went into labor.

The win at the Masters was just the latest strong showing for the former Texas Longhorn.

So far this season, he has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championships. He also tied for second in the Texas Children’s Houston Open and tied for third at the WM Phoenix Open.