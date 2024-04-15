Scottie Scheffler celebrated Masters win at Dallas dive bar
DALLAS - Highland Park's Scottie Scheffler celebrated his second Masters win in three years by making a trip to a Dallas dive bar.
Inwood Tavern, on Inwood Road near Lovers Lane in Dallas, posted a photo of Scheffler from Sunday night. The 27-year-old golfer was still wearing his green jacket at the sports bar.
"Welcome home Champ!!! Congratulations to you and your growing family," the Inwood Tavern said in a post on social media.
The 27-year-old Scheffler pulled away from the rest of the pack in Augusta on Sunday.
He shot a 4-under 68 to win by four strokes over Texas Tech alum Ludvig Aberg.
Scheffler is about to become a father for the first time.
His pregnant wife, Meredith, stayed in Texas during the tournament. Prior to the tournament, Scheffler promised he would withdraw if she went into labor.
The win at the Masters was just the latest strong showing for the former Texas Longhorn.
So far this season, he has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championships. He also tied for second in the Texas Children’s Houston Open and tied for third at the WM Phoenix Open.