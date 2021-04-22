Scottie Scheffler and Bubba Watson tell a funny (maybe?) about how they became a team

There are plenty of odd couples when you look at the 80 teams that comprise this week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The Bubba Watson-Scottie Scheffler tandem isn’t one that stands out as strange, but it does beg the question: How did you two get together?

“Bubba asked like eight or nine guys and then they all said no, and he waited for me, and then I waited about four or five days, texted a few guys and no one responded, so I said yes,” Scheffler said.

To which Watson added, “That is pretty much it.”

Scheffler was joking. We think.

A match made in heaven.



Sort of. 😂

“We're doing a Bible study together – young, up-and-coming guy that's a super talent, so I called him early,” Watson said. “Gosh, it might have been early January.”

In Thursday’s fourball (better-ball) format, the two teamed to shoot 8-under 64 – six birdies and one eagle – at TPC Louisiana. They are two shots off the early lead. The first and third rounds are fourballs with the second and fourth rounds foursomes (alternate shot).

“Watching him play golf is a lot of fun, and I think for alternate shot tomorrow, I think we're going to make a good team because he's able to hit those shots from the weird spots that I'm probably going to put him in, and I feel like I'm able to do the same,” Scheffler, 24, said of Watson, 42.

“We said yesterday that I'm never going to put him in a place on the golf course that he hasn't seen before. I feel like both of us kind of manage our games pretty well in that sense, and I'm looking forward to teeing it up and playing the rest of the week.”

Though a team event, this would count as an official PGA Tour win. Scheffler is in search of his first while Watson is seeking No. 13, but his first since 2018.