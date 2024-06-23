Scottie Scheffler’s baby has now seen his dad win twice

Scottie Scheffler tees off on the ninth hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Sunday, June 23, 2024, in Cromwell, Conn. | Seth Wenig

Scottie Scheffler won his sixth tournament of the year on Sunday at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

He beat his friend Tom Kim in a playoff after Kim tied things up with a clutch birdie putt on the 18th hole.

Scheffler’s baby, Bennett, wife, Meredith, and parents celebrated with him after he became the first player since Arnold Palmer to win six times on the PGA Tour before July.

“It’s pretty special. It’s been a great season,” Scheffler told Amanda Balionis of CBS Sports after the win while rocking his baby.

He praised Kim for his play throughout the tournament.

“Tom played his heart out today. (He’s a) great player, great champion,” Scheffler said.

Kim was gracious in defeat, but he had to be frustrated to settle for second after holding the lead for much of the tournament.

The win slipped away during the playoff on No. 18. Kim and Scheffler both had strong tee shots, but Kim went into a bunker on his second shot.

Scheffler, on the other hand, landed his second shot on the green and two-putted to claim the win.

Scottie Scheffler’s baby

Sunday’s win at the Travelers Championship was Scheffler’s 12th of his career and 2nd since becoming a dad.

Scheffler was also able to celebrate with baby Bennett on June 9 at the Memorial Tournament, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Scheffler told Balionis on Sunday that being a dad has definitely disrupted his tournament routine.

“There’s much less sitting around watching TV. We’re now sitting around trying to figure out what’s going on with our little one,” he said, while looking at the baby and starting to get choked up.

Bennett Scheffler was born on May 8.

PGA Tour results

Here are some other takeaways from the 2024 Travelers Championship.

Protesters disrupted play as the final group (Scheffler, Kim and Akshay Bhatia) prepared to putt on No. 18. The protesters were quickly taken into custody, but tournament officials had to determine what to do about red paint near the hole. They said the golfers could adjust their ball position if the paint was in their line.

Tony Finau was in the lead before hitting his tee shot into the water on No. 16. He ultimately double-bogeyed that hole and ended the day in a tie for fifth. The Travelers Championship is his third top-10 finish in a row.

Tony Finau gestures as he putts on the third hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Sunday, June 23, 2024, in Cromwell, Conn. | Seth Wenig

The leaderboard was crowded at the top for much of the afternoon. In addition to Finau, Kim, Scheffler and Bhatia, Tom Hoge, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im and Cameron Young were in the mix.

Young, who shot a 59 on Saturday, started hot on Sunday with four birdies in a row. But he came back to earth for the rest of his round, ending 4-under for the day and 17-under for the tournament, in a tie for ninth place.

Scheffler and Kim are friendly on and off the course. They both live in Dallas and they both celebrated a birthday on Friday. The pair could be seen smiling and laughing together throughout Sunday’s round.