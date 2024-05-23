Scottie Scheffler arrest video shows Louisville police chasing car at PGA Championship

The Louisville Metro Police Department has released a video from the incident where Scottie Scheffler was arrested before the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship.

Scheffler was arrested and booked on a second-degree charge of assaulting a police officer, a third-degree charge of criminal mischief, a charge of reckless driving and for disregarding signals from officers who were directing traffic.

Scheffler was reportedly trying to drive into Valhalla Golf Club while police were working a crash scene where a man was fatally struck by a shuttle bus. The police report says that the professional golfer ignored Detective Bryan Gillis' calls to stop as the car dragged him to the ground.

However, the angle from the video does not seem to show the officer being dragged in any manner. It shows Scheffler coming to a stop after an officer runs toward him, and then being taken out of the car a few moments later.

Louisville Metro PD just released this video in relation to Scottie Scheffler's arrest at the PGA Championship.



Scheffler appears to turn and stop immediately when chased by police.



His charges include assault of a police officer and reckless driving.pic.twitter.com/jpKyQ3MDco — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 23, 2024

Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said that Gillis received "corrective action" for violating department policy by not turning on his body camera. Scheffler's court date was postponed from this past Tuesday until June 3.

The No. 1 golfer in the world and a Texas Longhorns alumnus, Scheffler shot a 65 on the final day of the championship and finished tied for eighth. He won his second Masters Tournament earlier this season, which was his second major overall.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Scottie Scheffler arrest: Police release video from PGA Championship