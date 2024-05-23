Scottie Scheffler arrest video released by Louisville police

DALLAS - Police in Kentucky have released new video showing the arrest of the world’s top-ranked golfer.

Scottie Scheffler, a North Texas native, was arrested before last week’s PGA Championship in Louisville.

(Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections)

Police said he refused to comply with officers’ orders in the aftermath of an unrelated crash investigation near the tournament site.

According to a police report, when Sheffler accelerated his PGA-marked vehicle during the incident, he dragged a detective to the ground and the officer suffered a knee injury.

Scheffler faces four charges, including a felony count of assaulting an officer.

During a news conference Thursday morning, Louisville's mayor and police chief said they were releasing video from a fixed pole camera along the street and a dash camera.

In the pole camera video, Scheffler's truck can be seen in the top left corner of the screen. The vehicle pulls forward briefly and is quickly stopped by officers.

Moments later, Scheffler is pulled out of the vehicle and arrested.

About 22 minutes into the dash camera video, Schefller's truck can be seen turning the corner behind a bus. Three minutes later, officers walk him towards a police cruiser in handcuffs.

There is no body camera video of the arrest.

The detective who arrested Scheffler is being disciplined for violating department policy by not activating his body camera, the officials said.

Neither the mayor nor the police chief took questions from reporters during the news conference. They said they are waiting for the conclusion of the legal process.

Sheffler’s attorney believes the pole camera video backs up Sheffler’s claim that his arrest was a "big misunderstanding."

Scheffler is scheduled to tee off in another tournament at 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

His arraignment is set for June 3.