Scottie Scheffler always leans on his faith. This week, even more so

Scottie Scheffler speaks during a news conference during the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. | Sue Ogrocki

Scottie Scheffler’s Christian faith helps him navigate his golf career.

This week at the PGA Championship, it also helped him secure a backup caddie.

Scheffler told reporters Tuesday that PGA Tour chaplain Brad Payne will fill in on his bag on Saturday, when Scheffler’s regular caddie, Ted Scott, will be at his daughter’s high school graduation.

Scheffler considers Payne a friend — a friend who happens to know a lot more about golf than his other buddies.

“I trust him to rake a bunker more than my buddies,” Scheffler told reporters this week.

What does a PGA Tour chaplain do?

Payne does indeed know quite a bit about golf. He played in college and previously served as caddie for former PGA Tour golfer Paul Stankowski, according to PGAtour.com.

Payne currently serves as a PGA Tour chaplain, which means he provides spiritual support to golfers, their loved ones, caddies and others involved with PGA Tour events.

Chaplains also help organize Bible studies during tournament weeks, according to the New York Post.

The meetings “can be standing room only with anywhere up to 100 people present, as players, their partners, caddies and officials come together to share prayers and discuss scripture,” the Post reported.

Chaplains are also available to golfers in other leagues, just as they are available to NFL players, college athletes and participants in all sorts of other sports.

They generally work to build relationships with athletes and may lead regular, informal worship services since players and their families are only rarely able to attend their home church.

Scottie Scheffler celebrates with his caddie Ted Scott after winning the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. | David J. Phillip

Scottie Scheffler’s religion

Scheffler often talks about how important it is for him to stay connected to God in the midst of his busy career.

Before the Masters in April, he told reporters that he considers faith to be his defining trait, as the Deseret News previously reported.

“I’m a faithful guy. I believe in a creator. I believe in Jesus. ... I feel like I’ve been given a platform to compete and show my talent. It’s not anything that I did,” he said.

He added, “Golf is something I do. It’s a tremendously huge part of my life, but it doesn’t define me as a person.”

The No. 1 player in the world (by far) was asked today about what defines him.



Spoiler: He got emotional. And it's not golf. pic.twitter.com/rAwxx2QR3D — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) April 9, 2024

Scheffler is one of the favorites to win this weekend’s PGA Championship, which is one of the PGA Tour’s four majors.

The tournament marks his return to the tour after a few weeks spent at home with his wife, Meredith, who just gave birth to their first child, a son named Bennett.

Before the time off, Scheffler won the Masters and RBC Heritage event in back-to-back weeks. He’s won five of the last six tournaments he entered, as the Deseret News previously reported.

The PGA Championship kicks off Thursday. If all goes as planned, a winner will be crowned Sunday.