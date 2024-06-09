Advertisement

Scottie Scheffler up to 7th all-time in PGA Tour money by winning yet another signature event

todd kelly
·1 min read

Scottie Scheffler earned his 11th PGA Tour win Sunday at the 2024 Memorial Tournament. In a quirk of scheduling, it’s his first victory after the month of April.

Regardless, a win is a win is a win, and Scheffler now has five this year, the first to win five in a season since Justin Thomas seven years ago.

What’s more, it’s yet another signature event victory, which means elevated first-place cash. This Memorial win was good for $4 million and brings his career on-course earnings on the PGA Tour to $66,589,782.

His win in April at the Masters moved him into 10th all-time. This latest victory has leapfrogged him past Justin Rose and Adam Scott into the No. 7 slot.

His 11 wins include two Masters, two Players (the richest event on the PGA Tour), two Arnold Palmer Invitationals, two WM Phoenix Opens (one of which was a signature event) as well as a Match Play, an RBC Heritage and now a Memorial.

He is a Tiger Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational shy of winning all three of the player-hosted events.

Scottie Scheffler’s 11 PGA Tour wins

Scheffler is one of 16 players in the history of the PGA Tour to reach the $50 million plateau in on-course earnings.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek