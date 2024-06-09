Scottie Scheffler up to 7th all-time in PGA Tour money by winning yet another signature event

Scottie Scheffler earned his 11th PGA Tour win Sunday at the 2024 Memorial Tournament. In a quirk of scheduling, it’s his first victory after the month of April.

Regardless, a win is a win is a win, and Scheffler now has five this year, the first to win five in a season since Justin Thomas seven years ago.

What’s more, it’s yet another signature event victory, which means elevated first-place cash. This Memorial win was good for $4 million and brings his career on-course earnings on the PGA Tour to $66,589,782.

His win in April at the Masters moved him into 10th all-time. This latest victory has leapfrogged him past Justin Rose and Adam Scott into the No. 7 slot.

His 11 wins include two Masters, two Players (the richest event on the PGA Tour), two Arnold Palmer Invitationals, two WM Phoenix Opens (one of which was a signature event) as well as a Match Play, an RBC Heritage and now a Memorial.

He is a Tiger Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational shy of winning all three of the player-hosted events.

Scottie Scheffler’s 11 PGA Tour wins

2022 WM Phoenix Open: $1,476,000

2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational: $2,160,000

2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: $2,100,000

2022 Masters: $2,700,000

2023 WM Phoenix Open: $3,600,000

2023 Players Championship: $4,500,000

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational: $4,000,000

2024 Players Championship: $4,500,000

2024 Masters: $3,600,000

2024 RBC Heritage: $3,600,000

2024 Memorial Tournament.

Scheffler is one of 16 players in the history of the PGA Tour to reach the $50 million plateau in on-course earnings.

