The Bulls are undergoing a major front-office overhaul – hiring Arturas Karnisovas, demoting John Paxson and firing Gar Forman.

Forman wasn’t the first one fired, though.

Scottie Pippen had a great career in Chicago. After retiring, he served as “Special Advisors to the President & COO” Michael Reinsdorf.

Pippen on Thuzio Live & Unfiltered, via K.C. Johnson and Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago:

“I got fired this year. I didn’t really want it to be in the public, but I’m no longer employed by the Bulls.”

“It’s probably a good thing, right?” Pippen said to Greenstein. “I like to associate myself with winning.”

Pippen’s role wasn’t building the roster. He made appearances and spoke highly of the team to boost the Bulls’ brand. Many retired players hold similar roles around the league.

But these relationships don’t usually end with such strong parting shots.

It’s almost as if all the goodwill the Bulls thought they were buying by employing Pippen just became undone.

Scottie Pippen says Bulls fired him, is unbothered: ‘I like to associate myself with winning’ originally appeared on NBCSports.com