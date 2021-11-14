Scottie Pippen on Michael Jordan: ‘We won in spite of his getting on guys’

Pippen launched an immediate attack on Jordan, whom he calls a hypocrite, in the Prologue, and the first thing that really jumped out at me was his saying he was “a much better teammate than Michael ever was.” “In the doc, Michael attempted to justify the occasions in which he berated a teammate in front of the group. He felt these guys needed to develop the toughest to get past the the NBA’s more physical teams. Seeing again how poorly Michael treated his teammates, I cringed, as I did back then. “Michael was wrong. We didn’t win six championships because he got on guys. We won in spite of his getting on guys. We won because we played team basketball, which hadn’t been the case my first two seasons, when Doug Collins was our coach. That’s what was special about playing for the Bulls: the camaraderie we established with one another, not that we felt blessed to be on the same team with the immortal Michael Jordan.

"Charles wasn't as dedicated as I thought he would be."

📅 On this day in 1990, the @Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan scored 29 points in an 84-82 win over the Jazz.

It was the last of 271 consecutive games in which Jordan scored at least 15 points, the longest such streak in NBA history by 34 games (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 237). pic.twitter.com/XPOLcZoQyT – 4:01 PM

"I don't see too many 'Bad Back' games but I do see 'Flu Games'."

Scottie Pippen reveals to @Frank Isola just how bad his back was injured the 1998 NBA Finals… and why not enough people paid attention to it.

Listen to the full show now ➡️ https://t.co/yMzGDzNK6M pic.twitter.com/5fUZEW17h7 – 12:10 PM

"We didn't win six championships because he got on guys. We won in spite of his getting on guys," said Pippen regarding Michael Jordan.

➡️ https://t.co/93cKqZEsvk pic.twitter.com/JJths3K2P1 – 10:22 AM

The GOAT and Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/64YBkQfdDK – 12:37 AM

Michael Jordan is in the house tonight and some of his reactions are no different than the fans. Rough first half for the #Hornets. pic.twitter.com/nxlBzLTy7r – 8:12 PM

In Scottie Pippen’s new book, he says Michael Jordan treated him as “nothing more than a prop” and “couldn’t have been more condescending if he tried.”

“We always will have that respect for each other, but our friendship is not where people see it on TV.” basketballnews.com/stories/pippen… – 10:08 PM

All I want is for the Hornets to draft Scottie Pippen Jr., then put him in a big marketing campaign where he talks about playing for his idol, Michael Jordan, the greatest basketball player ever.

“It was a bad situation.”

Scottie Pippen reflects on Phil Jackson’s time in New York during our Town Hall with @Frank Isola

🔊 Listen to the full show ⤵️

https://t.co/yMzGDA5kYk pic.twitter.com/U8kIA5OLUQ – 9:06 AM

SiriusXM NBA Radio: “I don’t see too many ‘Bad Back’ games but I do see ‘Flu Games’.” Scottie Pippen reveals to @TheFrankIsola just how bad his back was injured the 1998 NBA Finals… and why not enough people paid attention to it. -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / November 14, 2021

Pippen revealed many things in his book — from feeling like “nothing more than a prop,” to criticizing Jordan for being the only Chicago Bulls player to make money off “The Last Dance” documentary. During an interview with Michael Strahan of Good Morning America, the 6-time NBA champion expanded on it while revealing the truth about his friendship with MJ. “It wasn’t what you saw on the court. We always will have that respect for each other, but our friendship is not where people see it on TV,” Pippen revealed on GMA. -via basketballnews.com / November 11, 2021