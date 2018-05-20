Scottie Pippen on LeBron James, Michael Jordan: “It’s not a fair comparison”

The battle has, stupidly, raged on between supporters of Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Both sides seem to believe their preference is irrefutably the choice for the best player in NBA history.

And because they did not play in the same era, the question will never be answered. No doubt in 50 years they will write columns about Jordan vs. LeBron, just like their fathers, and their father’s fathers before them.

James has certainly seemed to take a bit of a leap in the eyes of the NBA community this season, likely because of his wonderful performance at age 33. He’s also single-handedly won two playoff series this year. It’s been incredible.

But LeBron rising above Jordan has also brought out some more reasonable takes. Former Chicago Bulls legend and Jordan running mate Scottie Pippen spoke up recently about the debate, giving a measured analysis that I think is pretty strong.

In short, Pippen basically said you can’t compare the two because of the eras, the style, and the fact they just don’t play the same position (if LeBron even has a position, that is).

Via Twitter:

Scottie Pippen’s full quote on the comparison between Michael Jordan and LeBron James: “There’s really no comparison.” “In my mind Wilt Chamberlain is the greatest.” pic.twitter.com/5irc8k5Psp — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) May 18, 2018

That sounds right to me.

