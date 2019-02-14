Scottie Pippen: LeBron James not what MJ or Kobe was as a player

For some reason, former Chicago Bull Scottie Pippen seems to have a vendetta against Los Angeles Laker LeBron James. As a guest on “The Jump” on Feb. 1, the NBA Hall of Famer was quick to say that Duke University freshman Zion Williamson would be the biggest draft prospect since his former teammate Michael Jordan, completely eliminating James from the conversation.

.@ScottiePippen tells @Rachel__Nichols that Zion is an even better prospect than LeBron was. pic.twitter.com/3ahcwKyIzb — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 2, 2019

Even when Rachel Nichols protested that he might have overlooked the three-time champion, Pippen immediately disregarded her argument. When Nichols asked why, the 53-year-old credited the star Blue Devil’s size and physicality as catalysts to his current success.

Two weeks later, looks like Pippen is doubling down on his criticism of James. A frequent guest of ESPN’s “First Take,” the Central Arkansas alum couldn’t help but chastise the Ohio native again, this time making it clear whom he is siding with in the MJ vs. LeBron GOAT debate.

"When I look at LeBron, he's not what Michael (Jordan) was as a player. He's not even what Kobe Bryant was as a player." – @ScottiePippen pic.twitter.com/OWYkzypZBV — First Take (@FirstTake) February 14, 2019





“When I look at LeBron James, he’s not what Michael [Jordan] was as a player. He’s not even what Kobe Bryant was as a player,” Pippen told the hosts. “When you talk about trying to compare Michael’s instinct, his ability to take over games, his ability to want to have that last shot. LeBron doesn’t have that gene.”

Pippen won six championships in Chicago as Jordan’s sidekick. In the past, he hasn’t been shy to offer both praise and doubt over James’ work ethic, and that’s exactly the argument he took when he pleaded his case . He was especially skeptical of how James handled the 117-113 loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

When it comes to the GOAT debate, Scottie Pippen says it’s MJ > LeBron. (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)

“I can sit here and say today, I watched LeBron the other night,” Pippen explained. “The game was on the line. And he made little or no effort to go after the ball.”

Even after co-host Max Kellerman defended King James, Pippen nonetheless added the former Cleveland Cavalier doesn’t posses that “clutch” gene like his former teammate.

“It’s that clutch gene. I’m not taking it away that he don’t know how to win, and he’s not willing to have the ball in his hands. But the players that have that clutch gene, they’re gonna go get that ball.”

Some co-signed with Pippen online, to an extent at least.

I agree with Scottie Pippen, MJ is better than LeBron but c’mon Scottie.. Kobe?! Kobe’s great but LeBron is better 😱 pic.twitter.com/wtV1Pnal74 — George Jarjour (@gjarjour) February 14, 2019





Another insinuated Pippen was “jealous that LeBron did it all on his own.”

Honestly, Scottie was a great player no doubt but this type of talk makes it sound like he’s jealous that Lebron did it all on his own, while Scottie is always known as the Robin to MJ’s Batman. — Biff Sippman (@BiffSippman) February 14, 2019





Here at Yahoo Sports, we just want Pippen to make up his mind.





This isn’t the first time Pippen’s confusing disdain for James has drawn ire. In 2017, he was suddenly at a loss for words when prying TMZ reporters asked for his thoughts on MJ vs. LeBron after former President Barack Obama was asked to choose between the two. Spoiler alert: POTUS 44 picked the guy who played for Chicago.

