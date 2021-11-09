Scottie Pippen Holds Nothing Back In New Interview, Shades Knicks, Warriors, And MJ: ‘Michael Jordan Never Carried The Bulls to a Championship’

Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen had time on Monday, Nov. 8. He sat down with GQ magazine for a wide ranging interview and he had a little heat for everyone.

Pippen has been on a scorched earth tour since the “Last Dance” premiered in 2020. Not a fan of the way he was depicted in the documentary, Pippen has been teasing his tell-all memoir “Unguarded” and is making the rounds on national media.

Nobody was safe during the GQ interview.

Of course, he came for his superstar teammate Michael Jordan. Long viewed as the GOAT NBA player, MJ’s legend seemingly grows every year. To hear some people tell it, MJ won his titles with a bunch of dudes from 24 Hour Fitness. Pippen takes exception to that

The Chicago Bulls went 72-10 in the 1995-96 season and won the NBA title. The 2015-16 Golden State Warriorsfinished the regular season with a 73-9 record, but blew a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers. For Pippen, that means the Warriors have no claim to greatest team ever.

Pippen was going through a divorce with now ex-wife Larsa Pippen, and the coverage of Larsa’s exploits with rapper Future and others didn’t seem to bother Scottie.

He might have been trying to save face here. It couldn’t have been easy to see all of that coverage and the jokes made in the media and on social media at his expense.

