ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary series is going to get plenty of attention with the rest of the sports world on hold.

The series will focus on the Bulls' final title season, 1997-98, and was recently moved up to debut on April 19.

Scottie Pippen talked about those title years for the Bulls in a recent episode of his ESPN show, "The Jump." He explained what it was like knowing the 1997-98 season would be the team's last run together.

"For me, it was really everything coming to a head for us," Pippen said. "A great run through the 90s. Dennis [Rodman] had came and joined us the second half of that run, and that part was really the more special part because we were the best team in basketball for a long time, and no one knocked us off. Knowing that that was the end of our run and that we had to end it that way, we made it very special, and we wanted to end it with a championship."

It's noteworthy that Pippen says the second three-peat felt more special than the first. It would make sense for the team's first title to be special because it was the breakthrough, but Pippen likes the fact that the Bulls were able to maintain their throne for so long and never lose a playoff series with a full strength team.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Bulls easily on your device.

Scottie Pippen explains why second half of Bulls' title run was more special originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago