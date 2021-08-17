Scottie Lewis with an assist vs the Chicago Bulls
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Scottie Lewis (Charlotte Hornets) with an assist vs the Chicago Bulls, 08/16/2021
Scottie Lewis (Charlotte Hornets) with an assist vs the Chicago Bulls, 08/16/2021
Kai Jones (Charlotte Hornets) with an alley oop vs the Chicago Bulls, 08/16/2021
Jason Wright and the Washington Football Team are getting closer to a new permanent name for the franchise, according to a team source
As Daryl Morey looks for the right return for Ben Simmons, it seems one team keeps circling back to the Sixers about a trade. By Adam Hermann
The former soccer star also accused her teammate of brokering a bad collective bargaining deal for the team
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most on our Trade Rumors Page over the past week, headlined by Goran Dragic.
Football player will step away from Team USA
Lauri Markkanen has made it clear he'd like to continue his career outside Chicago. But with cap space all but gone around the league, he'll need his current team's help.
Tebow will no doubt remain a cultural touchstone. His camp invite alone inspired huge reactions that were both positive and negative. His getting cut will no doubt do the same.
Retired NBA star Tracy McGrady is asking $8 million for his amenity-loaded home outside Houston, where he spent six seasons with the Rockets.
The Los Angeles Lakers and Alex Caruso couldn't meet at a certain price, which led to Caruso joining the Chicago Bulls.
Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are in the lab preparing for next season.
The Warriors were capable of offering Dennis Schroder the same deal he agreed to with the Boston Celtics.
This midseason signing did not work out.
The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a blockbuster trade this month to acquire Russell Westbrook, but the triple-double machine won’t be the only new addition to the Lakers’ bench next season. Hydration brand BioSteel has signed a multi-year partnership to be the official sports drink of the 17-time NBA champions, including a presence on the […]
These are direct quotes from coaching staffs across the Big 12.
Sixteen teams, all from the USA due to COVID1-19 protocols, are vying for the right to become the 2021 Little League World Series champions.
Will Payton Pritchard play for the Celtics in Tuesday night's NBA Summer League title game? Here's the latest update from C's coach Joe Mazzulla.
The Knicks finished up their NBA Summer League schedule with a 104-85 win over the Hawks on Monday night.
In her first press conference since she withdrew from the French Open and Wimbledon, the world’s No. 2 women’s tennis player Naomi Osaka teared up Monday before stepping away from the podium. The trigger reportedly was a question from longtime Cincinnati Enquirer sports columnist Paul Daugherty in a session for the Western & Southern Open in […]
Kevin Kisner takes home the top prize after outlasting five others in a six-way, two-hole playoff.