Scottie does it again: Scheffler wins 2024 Masters with steady final round

To say Scottie Scheffler was inevitable is to discount the man.

He outclassed Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele on Thursday’s opening round of the 2024 Masters. He took the brunt of 40 mph winds and sand whipping around the Augusta National greens Friday. On Saturday, he slipped for a moment and then went minus-3 on the final half-dozen holes to take the sole 54-hole lead.

To say his title was inevitable is to underscore the pressure of walking to the first tee on Sunday afternoon. The patrons going six-deep, roars across the course and the thought that the next five hours will partly define your legacy.

Amid all that, Scheffler closed. He held off two-time major champion Collin Morikawa in the final pairing Sunday and withstood charges from Max Homa and Ludvig Aberg to win the Masters and its $3.6 million purse — and claim his second green jacket in three years.

Scheffler shot a 4-under 68 Sunday and won with a score of 11-under par, with first-time Masters participant Aberg finishing second at 7-under. Homa, Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood finished 4-under.

Scheffler, 27, has been the best player in the world for over two years now. The question this week was not if he could capture another major, but how on Earth he hadn’t won one since running away with the 2022 green jacket at Augusta National.

There have been many young golfers in the past 15 years who won a flurry of majors all at once to have the well quickly dry up. McIlroy won four in four years but hasn’t been a major champion in a decade. Jordan Spieth claimed three-fourths of the career grand slam in three years but hasn’t won since 2017.

These things are fickle.

And, yet, Scheffler is not. Two years ago, on the night before he won the Masters, he admitted he sat next to wife Meredith and “cried like a baby.”

“I was sitting there telling Meredith, I don’t think I’m ready for this,” he told reporters. “I’m not ready, I don’t feel like I’m ready for this kind of stuff, and I just felt overwhelmed.”

But he wasn’t overwhelmed because of Augusta National and the green jacket and the impact of his legacy. He was overcome with emotion at the thought of his quiet, quaint life in Texas changing.

“Meredith and I were just a little bit emotional about what was going on at the time because our lives were changing at a very rapid pace,” he recalled.

And, even now, as life is settled and he remains the No. 1 player in the world without changing who he is, winning another Masters wasn’t his priority this week.

Meredith Scheffler is pregnant and due “in a few weeks,” he told ESPN. And in the event she went into labor with him at the Masters, he had a plan to withdraw and leave — including how he’d get to the airport quickly and have a plane waiting to take him home to Texas.

Many will commend him for being such a devout family man. Really, it shows a man free — a man who can play golf without thinking about the noise.

And, knowing that, perhaps he is inevitable.

Masters prize money breakdown, payout

1st $3,600,000

2nd $2,160,000

3rd $1,360,000

4th $960,000

5th $800,000

6th $720,000

7th $670,000

8th $620,000

9th $580,000

10th $540,000

11th $500,000

12th $460,000

13th $420,000

14th $380,000

15th $360,000

16th $340,000

17th $320,000

18th $300,000

19th $280,000

20th $260,000

21st $240,000

22nd $224,000

23rd $208,000

24th $192,000

25th $176,000

26th $160,000

27th $154,000

28th $148,000

29th $142,000

30th $136,000

31st $130,000

32nd $124,000

33rd $118,000

34th $113,000

35th $108,000

36th $103,000

37th $98,000

38th $94,000

39th $90,000

40th $86,000

41st $82,000

42nd $78,000

43rd $74,000

44th $70,000

45th $66,000

46th $62,000

47th $58,000

48th $54,800

49th $52,000

50th $50,400

The other golfers receive money winnings ranging downward from $49,200 depending on their scores.

