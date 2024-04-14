Scottie does it again: Scheffler wins 2024 Masters with steady final round
To say Scottie Scheffler was inevitable is to discount the man.
He outclassed Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele on Thursday’s opening round of the 2024 Masters. He took the brunt of 40 mph winds and sand whipping around the Augusta National greens Friday. On Saturday, he slipped for a moment and then went minus-3 on the final half-dozen holes to take the sole 54-hole lead.
To say his title was inevitable is to underscore the pressure of walking to the first tee on Sunday afternoon. The patrons going six-deep, roars across the course and the thought that the next five hours will partly define your legacy.
Amid all that, Scheffler closed. He held off two-time major champion Collin Morikawa in the final pairing Sunday and withstood charges from Max Homa and Ludvig Aberg to win the Masters and its $3.6 million purse — and claim his second green jacket in three years.
Scheffler shot a 4-under 68 Sunday and won with a score of 11-under par, with first-time Masters participant Aberg finishing second at 7-under. Homa, Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood finished 4-under.
Scheffler, 27, has been the best player in the world for over two years now. The question this week was not if he could capture another major, but how on Earth he hadn’t won one since running away with the 2022 green jacket at Augusta National.
There have been many young golfers in the past 15 years who won a flurry of majors all at once to have the well quickly dry up. McIlroy won four in four years but hasn’t been a major champion in a decade. Jordan Spieth claimed three-fourths of the career grand slam in three years but hasn’t won since 2017.
These things are fickle.
And, yet, Scheffler is not. Two years ago, on the night before he won the Masters, he admitted he sat next to wife Meredith and “cried like a baby.”
“I was sitting there telling Meredith, I don’t think I’m ready for this,” he told reporters. “I’m not ready, I don’t feel like I’m ready for this kind of stuff, and I just felt overwhelmed.”
But he wasn’t overwhelmed because of Augusta National and the green jacket and the impact of his legacy. He was overcome with emotion at the thought of his quiet, quaint life in Texas changing.
“Meredith and I were just a little bit emotional about what was going on at the time because our lives were changing at a very rapid pace,” he recalled.
And, even now, as life is settled and he remains the No. 1 player in the world without changing who he is, winning another Masters wasn’t his priority this week.
Meredith Scheffler is pregnant and due “in a few weeks,” he told ESPN. And in the event she went into labor with him at the Masters, he had a plan to withdraw and leave — including how he’d get to the airport quickly and have a plane waiting to take him home to Texas.
Many will commend him for being such a devout family man. Really, it shows a man free — a man who can play golf without thinking about the noise.
And, knowing that, perhaps he is inevitable.
Masters prize money breakdown, payout
1st $3,600,000
2nd $2,160,000
3rd $1,360,000
4th $960,000
5th $800,000
6th $720,000
7th $670,000
8th $620,000
9th $580,000
10th $540,000
11th $500,000
12th $460,000
13th $420,000
14th $380,000
15th $360,000
16th $340,000
17th $320,000
18th $300,000
19th $280,000
20th $260,000
21st $240,000
22nd $224,000
23rd $208,000
24th $192,000
25th $176,000
26th $160,000
27th $154,000
28th $148,000
29th $142,000
30th $136,000
31st $130,000
32nd $124,000
33rd $118,000
34th $113,000
35th $108,000
36th $103,000
37th $98,000
38th $94,000
39th $90,000
40th $86,000
41st $82,000
42nd $78,000
43rd $74,000
44th $70,000
45th $66,000
46th $62,000
47th $58,000
48th $54,800
49th $52,000
50th $50,400
The other golfers receive money winnings ranging downward from $49,200 depending on their scores.
Masters champion list since 2000
2000 Vijay Singh
2001 Tiger Woods
2002 Tiger Woods
2003 Mike Weir
2004 Phil Mickelson
2005 Tiger Woods
2006 Phil Mickelson
2007 Zach Johnson
2008 Trevor Immelman
2009 Angel Cabrera
2010 Phil Mickelson
2011 Charl Schwartzel
2012 Bubba Watson
2013 Adam Scott
2014 Bubba Watson
2015 Jordan Spieth
2016 Danny Willett
2017 Sergio Garcia
2018 Patrick Reed
2019 Tiger Woods
2020 Dustin Johnson
2021 Hideki Matsuyama
2022 Scottie Scheffler
2023 Jon Rahm
2024 Scottie Scheffler