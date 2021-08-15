Scottie Barnes with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 08/14/2021
The Bulls finished Summer League 2-3 after thrashing the Charlotte Hornets Monday night in Las Vegas. Ayo Dosunmu led all scorers with 19 points.
Top plays from Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets, 08/16/2021
Minnesota does not have the win-now players that Philadelphia is seeking in a trade.
Trail Blazers rookie Greg Brown III capped off summer league with his best performance, and even impressed LeBron James in the process.
Steph Curry's efficiency blows every other sharpshooter out of the water.
The former head coach seems to be easing into the new role nicely.
Boston used the Gordon Hayward trade exception to acquire Evan Fournier.
Matt Harmon is joined by Sigmund Bloom of Footballguys to breakdown the tiers of each key offensive position.
Obi Toppin and Cam Thomas were both named to the All-Summer League First Team.
The former soccer star also accused her teammate of brokering a bad collective bargaining deal for the team
The baseball world offered up thoughts and prayers to Chris Bassitt after the A's starter was struck in the face with a line drive on Tuesday night.
Tennis star Naomi Osaka breaks down in tears following an exchange with a reporter at a news conference. Her agent later calls the writer a 'bully.'
As the Browns get set to host the Giants in joint practices, there are some concerns to go along with the benefits of these two teams getting together.
Here's the latest on Chris Bassitt
In three years under Scott Frost, Nebraska has 12-20 record with an ugly 9-17 mark in Big Ten play.
The Chicago Bears are now without both of their top two draft picks. Coach Matt Nagy on Wednesday said quarterback Justin Fields was out of practice due to a groin injury, while second-round pick, offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, was facing back surgery. The injury to Fields is considered minor but Jenkins has been out all of training camp after suffering back injury symptoms during the four days rookies were allowed to practice just before the start of regular training camp.
Thomas got to have his workout with LeBron and Westbrook.
As Daryl Morey looks for the right return for Ben Simmons, it seems one team keeps circling back to the Sixers about a trade. By Adam Hermann
Raiders RT Alex Leatherwood named one of the most 'disappointing rookies' in preseason
Wallace will reunite with his former Pistons coach, Larry Brown.