Scott Zolak says Patriots' David Andrews could return from injury sooner than reported

Day-to-day? Zolak pushes back on David Andrews injury report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Starting center David Andrews exited the New England Patriots' win over the New York Jets on Sunday with a thigh injury, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that it's "feared" Andrews' injury could end his season.

That'd be a crushing blow for the Patriots, who desperately need continuity on their offensive line after allowing Mac Jones to be sacked six times Sunday.

But what if Andrews doesn't miss the rest of the season? Ex-Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak suggested Andrews could be back much sooner than expected during 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak & Bertrand" radio show Monday.

"I think it's a bad report, and I think Andrews might be back sooner than people think," Zolak said.

As Zolak pointed out, the injury looked bad in real-time, as Andrews had to be helped to the locker room by Patriots trainers and couldn't put any weight on his leg. But Zolak also noted that Andrews is a "tough kid" who has demonstrated an ability to play through injuries.

In fact, Zolak said he's not ruling out Andrews suiting up on a short week for Thursday's road game against the Minnesota Vikings.

"That guy will be playing soon," Zolak said. "I wouldn't rule him out for Thursday. Anything wouldn't surprise me with this guy. Just stay off your feet for three days and give it a go. Travel with the team, see what happens."

The Patriots haven't given Andrews an official injury designation, but Zolak believes the veteran center will be listed as "day-to-day."

The possibility of Andrews playing just four days after suffering a painful-looking injury seems like a stretch. But if he returns at any point, that'd be great news for a Patriots offense that needs all the help it can get.