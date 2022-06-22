Scott Zolak: Mac Jones reminding some Patriots of Tom Brady with strong spring

Zolak: Jones reminding some Patriots of Brady with strong spring originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Some people still have reservations about Mac Jones as the New England Patriots' quarterback, but the team seems to have confidence in its signal-caller.

On Wednesday, 98.5 The Sports Hub's Scott Zolak shared that three different people -- "two personnel people, one player" -- told him that Jones had "one hell of a spring. We are going to be pretty good with this kid."

"That means they trust him," Zolak said Wednesday on Zolak & Bertrand. "I think they like the quarterback more than people think... Not that he's that advanced, but we trust this kid, he reminds us of [Tom Brady]."

"Belichick 1-on-1 with Mac Jones can be the guy that helps him ascend in a year or two and not regress. And that could be all the difference in the world."

After OTAs and minicamp practices in June, Jones appears to be gearing up for a successful season, but Patriots fans will have to wait a little longer to see just how much his offseason work pays off.

As for Jones' ability to live up to Brady's legacy, New England fans will have to be more patient.