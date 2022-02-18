Scott Zolak has an interesting take on how the Patriots will organize their offensive staff

Henry McKenna
·1 min read
The most interesting discussion of the New England Patriots offseason — so far — has been the team’s organization of staff following the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and three offensive assistants (and one more potentially pending).

The Patriots have tight ends coach Nick Caley coming back. They also hired former New York Giants coach and former Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge. Those two coaches will be at the center of New England’s plans. Will Bill Belichick hire more coaches? Who will call plays, if the Patriots don’t hire anymore coaches?

NFL analyst and former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak made a guess at how New England’s staff comes together. Here’s a look.

What do you think? Do you like the look of it?

