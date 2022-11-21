Scott Zolak goes nuts calling Marcus Jones' punt return touchdown in Patriots-Jets

Watch: Zolak goes nuts calling Marcus Jones' game-winning punt return originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's hard to find a more dramatic end to a football game than the final seconds of Sunday's New England Patriots-New York Jets matchup.

With the score tied at 3-3 and just 26 seconds remaining in regulation, the Jets punted to Patriots return man Marcus Jones, who broke free for an 84-yard touchdown to lift New England to a thrilling 10-3 victory.

Play-by-play announcer Bob Socci and analyst Scott Zolak were on the radio call for 98.5 The Sports Hub and couldn't believe what they were seeing. Check out Zolak's epic reaction to Jones' late TD, which an in-booth camera captured in all of its glory.

Zolak couldn't resist taking a dig at the Jets for their clock mismanagement, which set the stage for Jones' heroics.

"Way to call timeout! Way to bleed the clock! And your special teams and your defense wins it for you!" Zolak yelled.

Indeed, the Jets seemed like they were trying to play for overtime by running on first and second down with less than two minutes to play. But the Patriots stuffed New York on a third-and-1 and called timeout with 26 seconds remaining to force a Jets punt -- and the rest was history.

Sunday's game was the first NFL game in at least 40 years in which the first touchdown of the contest came on special teams or defense in the final minute of regulation. The Patriots' one-of-a-kind victory was much-needed, as it vaulted New England ahead of New York into the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff picture.