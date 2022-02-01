Scott Zolak goes on epic rant about Tom Brady not mentioning Patriots in retirement reveal

Zolak goes on epic rant about Brady not mentioning Pats in retirement reveal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady officially retired from the NFL on Tuesday with an announcement posted to his social media platforms in which he thanked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his family, longtime business partner Alex Guerrero and many others.

One interesting absence from his retirement reveal was the New England Patriots.

Brady did not give a single word, sentence or paragraph to the Patriots, Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft or the fans of New England.

It was pretty strange for Brady to omit all of this considering he spent the first 20 years of his Hall of Fame career playing for the Patriots and winning six Super Bowl championships in New England.

Brady not mentioning the Patriots didn't sit well with Scott Zolak -- the former New England quarterback and co-host of 98.5 The Sports Hub radio show "Zolak & Bertrand".

Zolak gave a passionate take on the subject shortly after Brady's reveal was made. Check it out in the video below:

"It's a massive 'bleep you' if there isn't anything else coming"@scottzolak reacts on @ZoandBertrand to Tom Brady not mentioning the Patriots in his retirement post pic.twitter.com/lhReFPymXT — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) February 1, 2022

Brady did thank the Patriots and Boston fans when he left New England in 2020 to join the Buccaneers as a free agent. But this is a little different. He's retiring from football, and he thanked pretty much everyone Tuesday -- while also acknowledging several of his business ventures -- without mentioning the Patriots one bit.

Now, maybe Brady is preparing a separate statement on the Patriots. Maybe he'll even sign a one-day contract and retire as a member of the team. But if this is it, Patriots fans are probably going to feel a little upset he didn't mention the team in his retirement reveal.