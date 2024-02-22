The Scott Voltage is back from the dead, returning as a 155mm lightweight e-MTB

Scott Voltage eRIDE e-MTB.

Back in the day, Scott released the Voltage as a hard-hitting versatile all-mountain and freeride bike (enduro hadn't been invented yet). The Voltage has now been resurrected, returning to the Scott range as a 155mm lightweight e-MTB.

The all-new Voltage takes the design principles from Scott's Genius and fills a gap in Scott's best e-MTB, positioning the Voltage between the lightweight short travel 130mm Scott Lumen eRide and the full-power enduro-ready Scott Patron.

The Voltage shares a lot of similarities with the Lumen and most of Scott's other full-suspension bikes with its shock and linkages hidden within the frame. The Integrated Suspension Technology is said to keep the center of gravity lower and protect the shock from debris and trail grime.

To support the longer travel and more aggressive use, Scott has managed to stuff a FOX Float X Nude shock, complete with a piggyback reservoir, although the two top-of-the-range models feature a new Fox Nude 6T shock. Both shocks feature Scott's remote system to control the shock from the handlebars, the Fox Nude 6T shock has TwinLoc 2 Technology with three suspension modes, while the FOX Float X Nude shock has TracLock with two positions. Scott says there is easy access through a downtube door should you need to remove or adjust the shock. Painted external indicators feature on the linkage for setting sag and checking travel.

Scott Voltage eRIDE 900 Tuned e-MTB

The Voltage shares the same motor unit as the Lumen as well. The TQ HPR50 motor is one of the lightest e-MTB motors, delivering 50Nm of maximum torque and powered by the 360Wh internal battery housed in the downtube. The battery can be extended using an optional 160Wh TQ Range Extender if you need more trail range.

The lightweight motor, smaller battery, and carbon HMF frame mean the lightest Voltage is claimed to weigh just 17.9kg, which is pretty impressive for a 155mm trail e-MTB. For comparison, Trek's eXE with 150mm/140mm of travel is said to weigh 17.47kg and Mondraker's extremely expensive NEAT RR SL with 160mm/150mm, both of which use the same TQ motor. It also bests the Bosch SX powered Whyte E-Lyte 150 RSX (18.9kg) and Haibike Lyke SE (18.5kg).

Scott Voltage eRIDE e-MTB

Geometry is suitably capable for a 155mm bike, combining a slack head angle, a 455mm chainstay, and a 27mm bottom bracket drop. Reach is spread between 437mm on the small to 513mm on the XL.

The bike comes with headset cups that allow you to choose between a 64 or 65-degree head angle. All models are also shipped with additional, standard 64.5-degree headset cups. Scott says that swapping between headangles can be done without the need to need to cut any cables or bleed any brakes. Simply take off your cockpit, remove headset cups, rotate them each 180 degrees, and reassemble.

Two of the Voltage bikes will feature a Syncros' Hixon carbon integrated handlebar and stem, while the other two use two-piece alloy cockpits. Both of these have two options for rise depending on frame size (15mm S and M or 25mm L and XL) and two stem lengths. Scott says it has maximized dropper post insertion, allowing room for 140mm posts on size small, 180mm on a size medium and large, and 210mm on size extra-large.

Scott's Voltage range features four models: Voltage eRIDE 900 SL, Voltage eRIDE 900 Tuned, Voltage eRIDE 910, and Voltage eRide 290. There will also be two dedicated Contessa models: Contessa Voltage eRIDE 900 and Contessa Voltage eRIDE 910. All the bikes use Fox suspension or Marzocchi front and rear with wheels and a finishing kit from their in-house brand Syncros. Maxxis tires are fitted to all the bikes.

Scroll down for full specs on the bikes or head over to Scott-sports.com.

Scott Voltage eRIDE specifications

Scott Voltage eRIDE 900 SLe-MTB

Voltage eRIDE 900 SL

Suspension: FOX 36 Float Factory Air (160mm) / FOX NUDE 6T Factory EVOL (155mm)

Drive Unit: TQ-HPR50 Drive Unit, TQ Internal 360Wh + Range Extender 160Wh

Groupset: SRAM XX Eagle AXS Transmission, 12 Speed

Cranks: FSA Carbon crankset / 175mm / 34T

Brakes: SRAM Code Ultimate Stealth 4-Piston Disc, SRAM HS2 Rotors F&R 200mm

Wheelset: Syncros Revelstoke 1.0S-30 CL wheelset including SRAM TyreWiz

Tires: Maxxis Dissector 2.6in, EXO 3C MaxxTerra / Maxxis Dissector 2.6in EXO 3C MaxxTerra

Handlebar/Stem: Syncros Hixon iC Carbon, Size S & M 15mm rise / Size L & XL 25mm rise, back sweep 8degrees / 780mm

Seatpost: Syncros Duncan Dropper Post 1.5S / Travel Adjust / 31.6mm, S size 140mm / M size 180mm / L & XL size 210mm

Saddle: Syncros Tofino SL Regular 1.0

Claimed weight: 17.9kg 9 (tubeless / without range extender)

Scott Voltage eRIDE 900 Tuned e-MTB

Scott Voltage eRIDE 900 Tuned

Suspension: FOX 36 Float Factory Grip 2 (160mm) / FOX FLOAT X NUDE Factory EVOL (155mm)

Drive Unit: TQ-HPR50 Drive Unit, TQ Internal 360Wh + Range Extender 160Wh

Groupset: SRAM GX Eagle AXS Transmission, 12 Speed

Cranks: e*thirteen / e*spec Race Carbon / 34T

Brakes: SRAM Code Silver Stealth 4-Piston Disc, SRAM HS2 Rotors F&R 200mm

Wheelset: Syncros Revelstoke 1.0-30 CL wheelset including SRAM TyreWiz

Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.6in, EXO 3C MaxxTerra / Maxxis Dissector 2.6in EXO 3C MaxxTerra

Handlebar/Stem: Syncros Hixon iC Carbon, Size S & M 15mm rise / Size L & XL 25mm rise, back sweep 8degrees / 780mm

Seatpost: Syncros Duncan Dropper Post 1.5S / Travel Adjust / 31.6mm, S size 140mm / M size 180mm / L & XL size 210mm

Saddle: Syncros Tofino 1.5 Regular

Claimed weight: 18.6kg (with tubes)

Scott Voltage eRIDE 910 e-MTB

Scott Voltage eRIDE 910

Suspension: FOX 36 Float Rhythm Grip (160mm) / FOX NUDE 6T Factory EVOL (155mm)

Drive Unit: TQ-HPR50 Drive Unit, TQ Internal 360Wh + Range Extender 160Wh

Groupset: Shimano XT, 12 Speed

Cranks: FSA Alloy crankset / 175mm / 34T

Brakes: Shimano Deore M6120 4-Piston Disc, Shimano SM-RT64 CL / F&R 203mm

Wheelset: Syncros X-30S

Tires: Maxxis Dissector 2.6in, EXO 3C MaxxTerra / Maxxis Dissector 2.6in EXO 3C MaxxTerra

Handlebar/Stem: Syncros Hixon 1.5 Alloy 7050, Size S & M 15mm rise / Size L & XL 25mm rise, back sweep 8 degree / 780mm, Syncros AM 1.5

Seatpost: Syncros Duncan Dropper Post 1.5S / Travel Adjust / 31.6mm, S size 140mm / M size 180mm / L & XL size 210mm

Saddle: Syncros Tofino 1.5 Regular

Claimed weight: 19.5kg (with tubes)

Scott Voltage eRIDE 920 e-MTB

Scott Voltage eRIDE 920

Suspension: Marzocchi Z2 Air Rail (160mm) / FOX Float Custom EVOL Performance (155mm)

Drive Unit: TQ-HPR50 Drive Unit, TQ Internal 360Wh + Range Extender 160Wh

Groupset: Shimano XT, 12 Speed

Cranks: FSA Alloy crankset / 175mm / 34T

Brakes: SRAM DB8 4 Piston Disc, SRAM Centerline CL Rotors F&R 200mm

Wheelset: Syncros X-30S

Tires: Maxxis Dissector 2.6in, Wire Bead, EXO, Dual / Maxxis Dissector 2.6in Wire Bead, EXO, Dual

Handlebar/Stem: Syncros Hixon 2.0 Alloy 7050, Size S & M 15mm rise / Size L & XL 25mm rise, back sweep 8 degrees / 780mm, Syncros AM 2.0

Seatpost: Syncros Duncan Dropper Post 1.5S / Travel Adjust / 31.6mm, S size 140mm / M size 180mm / L & XL size 210mm

Saddle: Syncros Tofino 2.0 Regular

Claimed weight: 19.3kg (with tubes)

Contessa Voltage 900 e-MTB

Contessa Voltage 900

Suspension: FOX 36 Float Rhythm Grip (160mm) / FOX NUDE 6T Factory EVOL (155mm)

Drive Unit: TQ-HPR50 Drive Unit, TQ Internal 360Wh + Range Extender 160Wh

Groupset: Shimano XT, 12 Speed

Cranks: FSA Alloy crankset / 175mm / 34T

Brakes: Shimano Deore M6120 4-Piston Disc, Shimano SM-RT64 CL / F&R 203mm

Wheelset: Syncros X-30S

Tires: Maxxis Dissector 2.6in, EXO 3C MaxxTerra / Maxxis Dissector 2.6in EXO 3C MaxxTerra

Handlebar/Stem: Syncros Hixon 1.5 Alloy 7050, Size S & M 15mm rise / Size L & XL 25mm rise, back sweep 8 degree / 780mm, Syncros AM 1.5

Seatpost: Syncros Duncan Dropper Post 1.5S / Travel Adjust / 31.6mm, S size 140mm / M size 180mm / L & XL size 210mm

Saddle: Syncros Tofino 1.5 Regular

Claimed weight: 19.5kg (with tubes)

Contessa Voltage 910 e-MTB

Contessa Voltage 910