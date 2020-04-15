Scott Van Pelt tells tremendous Len Bias story as guest on Mike Locksley's Instagram show

Scott Van Pelt, the host of ESPN's "SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt," is one of the most well-known alumni of the University of Maryland, and he never shies from an opportunity to show his loyalty and love for the Terps community.

It's no surprise, then, that as a guest Tuesday on Maryland football coach Mike Locksley's Instagram Live show "Late Night with Locks," Van Pelt talked about … the Terrapins.

Locksley asked Van Pelt about his favorite moment as a Maryland student and the answer involved the late legendary basketball player Len Bias, who played for the Terps from 1982-86.

"I was there for senior day, when [Maryland] played Virginia," Van Pelt said. "Olden Polynice was the dude who played for Virginia, who played in the [NBA] for a long time. Now, Olden had blocked a shot of Lenny's that year and got in his face and pointed at him. So Lenny, he filed that away for later.

"So it's senior day, and some point Lenny blocks Polynice's shot and the play is continuing, and Leonard's in his ear and he's mf'n him sideways. The play's going on and Bias isn't even playing anymore, he's just letting Polynice know we're good."

Van Pelt said the series of events culminated with an alley-oop from Jeff Baxter to Tom "Speedy" Jones, "and the roof blows off the building."

"And for the entire time that there was a timeout," Van Pelt recalled, "one half of Cole [Field House] chanted ‘Len,' the other half chanted ‘Bias.'"

Certainly a chill-inducing story for those of us not present to experience the thrill that was Bias. Rest in peace to a Maryland legend.

The full stream, which also included an interview with ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, can be watched on the NBC Sports Washington Facebook page.

