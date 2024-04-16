Scott Underwood: Welcome home to Indiana, Caitlin

Apr. 16—Dear Caitlin,

You must have gotten the message from my column in February, when I wrote an open letter imploring you to enter the WNBA draft so that you could come to Indiana as the first overall pick by the Fever.

While you never responded personally to me, clearly you got the message. Soon after my letter to you published, you declared for the draft, all but sealing your future as a member of the Indiana Fever.

That spoke more loudly than any personal message you might have sent me, Miss Clark, though personal responses are also welcome moving ahead.

And now it's happened, a dream come true for me and most every other basketball fan in Indiana — and we have quite a few of those in the Hoosier State, as you'll soon find out.

Monday night, the Fever made it official by picking you No. 1 overall. It was really a foregone conclusion for the Fever. You're by far the best player coming out of college this year, maybe ever! Plus, Fever management would probably rather not face an irate mob with torches and pitchforks in the streets of Indianapolis.

You'll love Indiana, Caitlin, but not just because everyone and their sister shares your love of basketball. You'll love how friendly and kind folks here are. You'll love our passion and enthusiasm. You'll love how we adopt you as one of our own. You'll love both our loyalty and our high standards.

Speaking of which ... forgive me if this seems presumptuous, but I know you've been busy what with all the record-breaking and commercial-making, so I've put together a little to-do list for your time in Indiana:

—Win rookie of the year and first team All-WNBA in 2024

—Lead Fever to playoffs this year

—Lead WNBA in assists annually beginning in 2025 (leading in scoring would be nice but not really as important)

—Win half a dozen WNBA championships with Fever during your career

—Continue to revolutionize women's basketball

—Continue to inspire girls (and boys) everywhere to play sports and strive for excellence

—Immerse yourself in the community. Love it, and it will love you back.

And here's the deal, Caitlin, a deal we make in Indiana with all of our beloved roundballers: As long as you give full effort to do all of these things, even if you fall short, we'll still love you. That's another thing we're great at in Indiana, unconditional love. Just ask Reggie Miller.

And this is the most beautiful thing of all: You don't have to be anyone other than who you are. Your magnetic personality, your Midwestern sensibility, your great talent and devotion to the game — these attributes that carried you to dizzying heights in college at Iowa will carry you in pro ball in Indianapolis as well.

In short, what I'm trying to say, Caitlin, is simple: Welcome home to Indiana!

Sincerely,

A Grateful Fever Fan

