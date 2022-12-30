Scott Turner: I think Carson Wentz’s excitement and energy will be good

Having lost their last two games coming out of their bye week, the Commanders are turning back to quarterback Carson Wentz to provide a proverbial spark for their offense.

Wentz came into last week’s loss against San Francisco late in the contest and performed well, completing 12-of-16 passes for 122 yards with a touchdown. It was his first game action since suffering a finger injury back in the Week Six victory over Chicago.

But even with Wentz behind center, offensive coordinator Scott Turner said this week that he doesn’t expect things to change all that much when it comes to the scheme.

“There’s not going to be much difference as far as what we want to do,” Turner said, via Peter Hailey of NBCSportsWashington.com. “We still want to be physical and be balanced in that way. But I think just [Wentz’s] excitement and energy coming in will be good.”

Washington is facing a Cleveland team that has been above average in pass defense, but has struggled against the run. The team is No. 25 with 2,015 rushing yards allowed and is No. 26 in allowing 4.9 yards per carry. That plays into what the Commanders want to do offensively.

“We want to be physical,” Turner said. “I think it takes a little bit of the pressure off of [Wentz] not throwing, not having quite as many pass attempts.”

We’ll see how it works out on Sunday. The Commanders would clinch a playoff berth if they win Seattle and Detroit lose, and Green Bay loses or ties.

