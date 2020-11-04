Scott Turner praises Morgan Moses for his performance this season

Scott Turner praises Morgan Moses for his performance originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Outside of Ryan Kerrigan, no player on the Washington Football Team has been as durable over several years than right tackle Morgan Moses.

Moses has started every game for the Burgundy and Gold since 2015, the longest streak of any player on the team. What's even more impressive is he's played through multiple injuries and significant pain, just to make sure he's there for his teammates every week.

While the 2019 season was one Moses would like to forget, the 29-year-old has turned in quite the bounce-back year for Washington thus far in 2020. During a media session on Wednesday, offensive coordinator Scott Turner raved about what Moses brings to the table for his unit.

“Morgan’s been outstanding. He’s been a leader for us as an offensive unit," Turner said. "He’s played every game there. Really does a nice job both in the run and pass block. He’s a tough guy."

Entering the season, the right side of Washington's offensive line was supposed to be the strength of the position group. But in Washington's second game of the season, Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff suffered a knee injury that forced him to miss the next three weeks.

During the three-week span without Scherff, Moses didn't allow his play to decline despite not having the three-time Pro Bowler next to him. That was something Turner, and Moses' teammates, took notice of.

"He and Brandon together is a good combination," Turner said. "It’s nice to get Brandon, obviously, back from the few games that he missed. Morgan’s been a solid, steady presence for us on the offensive line.”

One of Washington’s team captains, Moses has been one of the team's most vocal leaders this season.

Moses instilled confidence in his teammates during the team's losing streak, telling them to keep their focus on the task at hand of winning the division. After Washington's blowout victory over Dallas, the right tackle commended his teammates for putting the team above their own personal egos.

That continued on Wednesday, where Moses got up in front of the entire team after practice and gave head coach Ron Rivera a game ball for his first victory against Washington's biggest rival.

As Turner said, Moses has been "outstanding" and is the exact type of player every team wants in their locker room.

"He can be vocal, and guys resonate toward him," Turner said.