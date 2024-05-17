Scott takes Booneville baseball job

Booneville High School has tabbed Jake Scott as its new baseball coach.

Scott previously served as the middle school’s baseball coach and as an assistant for the high school team.

“It’s an honor, it really is,” Scott said. “I learned a lot from Coach (Andy) McGregor this past year and got to be around the high school and do all that. But the trust that our admin has in me to make the head coach, it’s just an honor, it really is.”

It’s a homecoming for Scott, who graduated from Booneville and played for the baseball team. Scott also worked in the college ranks at Ole Miss and Kentucky, the latter at which he served as the director of player development.

“I’ve been in a lot of different places and coached a lot of baseball in different states and whatnot, but there’s no place that’s like being at home,” Scott said. “Your school, and it’s the only place that I would have considered working, honestly. I got married last summer and moved back down here, just so happened that it lined up right for me to coach at Booneville and teach at Booneville. Then here we are a year later, and I’m going to be the head baseball coach for the high school.”

The Blue Devils are coming off a 2024 season where they made it as far as the second round before being eliminated by Mooreville. Scott sees plenty of potential in Booneville’s returning talent.

“I feel like we have a lot of guys who got a lot of really good experience this year,” he said. “We lose only two seniors, we don’t lose anyone who pitched in a game this last year, we’ll return every single pitcher. … I think our guys are ready to have a strong summer and a strong fall, and hopefully that will get us ready for next year.”