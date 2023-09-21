Who is Scott Satterfield? 5 things to know about the UC football coach

The University of Cincinnati Bearcats hope to get their first-ever Big 12 win as a member of the conference Saturday.

UC joined the Big 12 in July, and will host the University of Oklahoma in the team's first conference matchup Saturday at noon. The game puts the Bearcats on a national stage, but they look a little different than the last time they received national attention during their run to the College Football Playoff two seasons ago.

Cincinnati hired coach Scott Satterfield to lead the program in December. He replaced Luke Fickell, the winningest coach in UC football history, as Fickell left to take the vacancy at the University of Wisconsin.

So in case you don't know too much about the man leading the Bearcats on the sidelines, here are five things to know about the new coach.

Coach Scott Satterfield will lead the UC Bearcats football team to its first Big 12 game Saturday.

Who is the Cincinnati Bearcats football coach?

Scott Satterfield was announced as the Cincinnati Bearcats' new coach in 2022. He is the 43rd head coach in program history.

Satterfield left his head coaching position at the University of Louisville, where he coached from 2019 to 2022 with a 25-24 overall record and three bowl appearances.

Scott Satterfield salary

Satterfield agreed to a six-year deal with UC, which will pay him $3.4 million in his first year with an annual raise of $100,000. The 2019 ACC Coach of the Year also has an assistant coach staff salary pool of $7.25 million, making the staff's total compensation $10.65 million per year.

Cincinnati spent $3.5 million to buy out Satterfield from Louisville.

Satterfield previously served as head football coach at the University of Louisville and Appalachian State.

Scott Satterfield's coaching record

The Bearcats are the third college football team Satterfield has led as head coach. His first head coaching job was at Appalachian State, his alma mater. His record as a head coach is 78-49 and he's 4-1 in bowl games.

Where did Scott Satterfield play college football?

Satterfield was a first-team all-conference quarterback for Appalachian State in 1995, when he accounted for more than 2,000 yards (1,461 passing and 649 rushing yards). The Mountaineers completed a perfect regular season en route to a conference championship that year.

Who is Scott Satterfield's wife?

Satterfield is married to Beth Satterfield. They were married in 1996 after the pair graduated from Appalachian State. Beth was a college track athlete, and the couple has three children: Bryce, Isaac and Alli.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Who is Scott Satterfield? 5 things to know about the UC football coach