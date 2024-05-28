Scott Ruthsatz steps down as Covington Catholic basketball coach after 13 seasons

Covington Catholic head coach Scott Ruthsatz, shown here Jan. 14, has stepped down after 13 seasons as head basketball coach.

Scott Ruthsatz is stepping down after 13 seasons as the head basketball coach at Covington Catholic to pursue other interests.

In a press release, Covington Catholic principal Bob Rowe said Ruthsatz is leaving the school and the coaching profession to concentrate on the family business.

“We are actively searching for a new head basketball coach,” Rowe said in the release. “I thank Coach Ruthsatz for his years of service at Covington Catholic.”

Current varsity assistant coach Matt Stevens will serve as the interim head coach and manage basketball operations. All basketball activities including practices and camps will continue as scheduled. Rowe said the school hopes to name a new head basketball coach soon.

Ruthsatz won two state championships at CovCath, four state semifinal appearances, six Ninth Region championships and 10 district titles.

He led CovCath to the Sweet 16 title in 2014 and 2018, two of four titles won by Ninth Region teams since 2009.

CovCath was 26-6 last season, winning the 35th District and falling to Cooper in the Ninth Region semifinals.

CovCath’s last regional title was in 2022, with the Colonels advancing to the state semifinals.

Ruthsatz leaves with a 363-79 career record in 13 seasons at CovCath. He had the third-longest current tenure of any Ninth Region head coach, behind St. Henry’s David Faust and Cooper’s Tim Sullivan.

His family lived in Sandusky, Ohio, before heading to St. Anthony's in New Jersey, with Scott joining the staff of legendary coach Bob Hurley.

Hurley won more than 1,000 games and 26 state championships. His sons Bobby (Arizona) and Dan (Connecticut) are Division I college head coaches, with Dan leading UConn to the last two national titles.

This story will be updated

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: CovCath basketball coach Scott Rurthsatz steps down after 13 years