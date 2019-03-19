Scott Rueck on Beavers' No. 4 seed in NCAA Tournament: 'It's great to see your name no matter what'

Oregon State women's basketball head coach Scott Rueck joins Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson and Mary Murphy to discuss the Beavers bid as a No. 4 seed into the NCAA Tournament. Oregon State will host No. 13 Boise State in Corvallis on March 23rd as a part of the Albany Regional. This is the 6th straight NCAA appearance, and 11th overall for the Beavers. Rueck is 11-5 all-time in NCAA Tournament, and has won at least one game in all five of his previous tournaments with OSU.

