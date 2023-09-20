Scott Richey | Ranking all 31 Illini men's basketball games in 2023-24

Sep. 20—Sign up for our all-Illini basketball daily newsletter here

The best game? An early March visit from Zach Edey and Purdue in a game screams Big Ten title implications.

1. March 5 vs. Purdue

This game screams Big Ten title implications. But will that be the case for both teams or just the preseason favorite Boilermakers?

No punches were pulled for the Illini in the last(?) year of the Gavitt Games. Marquette likely opens the year ranked in the top 10.

3. Jan. 11 vs. Michigan State

Illinois will always have the "This won't end well" Dan Dakich moment. A home win against Sparty this year would be just as big.

4. Dec. 5 vs. Florida Atlantic

The Madison Square Garden crowd should be decidedly pro-Illini if last year's game against Texas is any indication about the turnout.

5. Dec. 9 at Tennessee

What is it about these two-game series that puts Illinois on the road first? It's the same way the Illini got Arizona to come to State Farm Center.

6. Jan. 5 at Purdue

Nothing like jumping into a challenge early in the new year. Odds are the Boilermakers are still a top five team nationally at this point.

7. Feb. 10 at Michigan State

This is one of those middle-of-the-Big Ten-season games that could determine how the rest of league play goes for the Illini.

8. Jan. 14 vs. Maryland

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. and Maryland's Jahmir Young will duel for title of best guard in the Big Ten.

9. Jan. 27 vs. Indiana

Illinois only playing Indiana once this season in a 14-team Big Ten doesn't give much hope to regular home-and-homes in the 18-team version.

10. Dec. 22 vs. Missouri

Let's be honest, Braggin' Rights have mostly belonged to the Tigers of late, including last year's absolute thumping of the Illini.

11. Feb. 13 vs. Michigan

This game would have been a real downer for Illinois fans, but Hunter Dickinson's transfer to Kansas means they'll get their boos in Oct. 29 instead.

12. Feb. 17 at Maryland

Brad Underwood has won at every Big Ten arena ... except the Terrapins' XFINITY Center where he's dropped three in a row.

13. Jan. 30 at Ohio State

A young, to-that-point struggling Ohio State team still beat Illinois last year in Columbus, Ohio. The Illini will be on the hunt for some redemption.

14. Jan. 18 at Michigan

Remember when the Wolverines played three fewer Big Ten games but were rewarded the league title in 2020-21? Illinois fans, coaches and administrators do.

15. Feb. 24 vs. Iowa

Shouldn't these teams make Da'Monte Williams and Connor McCaffery honorary captains just for old times' sake?

16. March 2 at Wisconsin

The Kohl Center used to be the last place Illinois wanted to play, but consecutive wins in Madison, Wis., have changed that narrative.

17. March 10 at Iowa

The last time the Illini ended a season playing Iowa, a Big Ten title was won. Doubt the Hawkeyes want a small court storming at their place, though.

18. Jan. 21 vs. Rutgers

Did the Scarlet Knights lose a couple key players late in the offseason? You bet, but sleep on a Steve Pikiell-coached team at your own peril.

19. Jan. 2 vs. Northwestern

The series with the Wildcats is certainly tighter than it was in say the '80s, '90s and 2000s, but Illinois hasn't lost at home in the Underwood era.

20. Dec. 2 at Rutgers

Illinois hasn't won at the "Trapezoid of Terror" in Piscataway, N.J., since 2018. Tough way to start Big Ten play.

21. Jan. 24 at Northwestern

This year's trip can't be any worse than last year's, which was an uncompetitive, 13-point loss that ended the brief Skyy Clark era.

22. Feb. 4 vs. Nebraska

Is this the year Fred Hoiberg's annual foray into the transfer portal pays off? It could be his best Nebraska team.

23. Dec. 17 vs. Colgate

Of all the nonconference home games not against Marquette, this one should worry Illinois fans the most. Colgate is legit.

24. Nov. 17 vs. Valparaiso

Good game? Probably not. Good to see former Illini turned first-year Valparaiso coach Roger Powell Jr. back in Champaign? You bet.

25. Feb. 21 at Penn State

Nobody was probably happier to see Micah Shrewsberry bail on Penn State for Notre Dame than Illinois after last year's trifecta of losses

26. Feb. 28 vs. Minnesota

By this point in the season the Gophers should be well on their way to making a coaching change. A "can't lose" game for the Illini.

27. Dec. 29 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

The Illini really only have one goal for this game. Don't pull a Purdue. As in lose as an overwhelming favorite to FDU.

28. Nov. 10 vs. Oakland

Winner gets to claim Kendrick Nunn once and for all? Advantage Illinois with the Golden Grizzlies not exactly thriving of late.

29. Nov. 6 vs. Eastern Illinois

The Panthers will be on the schedule for as many blowouts as necessary to make people forget about that exhibition loss in 2017.

30. Nov. 24 vs. Western Illinois

Did Underwood owe the Leathernecks a game after coaching in Macomb for 10 seasons and is only now paying it off?

31. Nov. 19 vs. Southern

Illinois and Southern have played once previously — a 47-point Illini victory in 2017. The Jaguars are just cashing a check.