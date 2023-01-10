Scott Pioli on waiting before grading major trades, who has potential to become head coach
The Saints chose to buy themselves a little time through contract tweaks with Marcus Davenport and David Onyemata:
Here are two spots to attack in the first round of the playoffs.
New York Giants DC Wink Martindale isn't shy about wanting to become an NFL head coach, so might 2023 present that opportunity?
Do the Browns have a front-runner?
Ohio State finished in the top-five of the Associated Press poll for a fifth time in six seasons.
Georgia capped off a perfect 14-0 season with a blowout win over TCU.
Kliff Kingsbury (Cardinals) and Lovie Smith (Texans) are out, marking five teams with head coach openings. Nate Davis assesses their attractiveness.
Several former and current Alabama players chimed in about the College Football Playoff national championship
In what was almost certainly his last game as a member of the Washington Commanders, Carson Wentz offered a classy gesture to the quarterback who was making his first start for the Commanders. Commanders rookie quarterback Sam Howell, who made his debut in Sunday’s win over the Cowboys, revealed that Wentz has a suite for [more]
ESPNs Ryan Clark called out Aaron Rodgers after the Packers season came to close at Lambeau Field for the third straight season.
Michael Bidwill said he would seek the input of players in the Cardinals' search for a new coach, including QB Kyler Murray. It did not go over well.
One scenario has the Colts trading up with the Bears, and Chicago acquiring the No. 4 pick and additional first- and second-round picks.
Here is a running list of the NFL head coaches who were fired after the 2022 regular season, beginning with Kliff Kingsbury and Lovie Smith.
The Steelers committed highway robbery when they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears before the NFL trade deadline. Pittsburgh got Chicago’s second-round pick in the deal, and that proves to be the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The Bears have the first pick in every round of the draft, and [more]
There's no doubt the Indianapolis Colts will select a quarterback in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Right?
The last time the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft was traded was 2016 when the Rams moved up to draft Jared Goff.
Pitt showed up at No. 22 in the final Associated Press poll of the 2022 season. The Panthers opened the year ranked No. 17 preseason but fell out of the polls after a loss to Georgia Tech on Oct. 2. The 8-4 record after 12 games fell short of expectations for a Pitt team coming off an 11-win season and an ACC championship, but the Panthers’ strong play through November continued into bowl season when they faced No. 18 UCLA in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso.
Douglas made one of multiple baffling, unforced errors by the Packers on Sunday.
The Colts are officially in the market for a starting quarterback again. Here's a look at their options, from veterans to potential draft picks.
Players are expected to eat, sleep and breathe football on their path to the Super Bowl, but that won't be a problem for 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.