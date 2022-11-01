Scott Pioli talks trade deadline, Seahawks 2022 offense success
NFL Network's Scott Pioli talks trade deadline, Seattle Seahawks 2022 offense success, and more with the "GMFB" crew.
NFL Network's Scott Pioli talks trade deadline, Seattle Seahawks 2022 offense success, and more with the "GMFB" crew.
The Carolina Panthers appear to finally have their franchise left tackle in rookie Ikem Ekwonu
Keep checking our NFL trade deadline live blog for the latest news, rumors and completed deals before the 4 p.m. deadline. This story will be updated throughout the day.
USA TODAY Sports reacts to all the major trades Tuesday leading up to the 4 p.m. ET deadline in our live blog. Follow along!
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Turkey's bid to shut down lawsuits in U.S. courts stemming from a violent brawl outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington more than five years ago that left anti-government protesters badly beaten. The justices did not comment in turning away Turkey's arguments that American law shields foreign countries from most lawsuits. Lower courts ruled that those protections did not extend to the events of May 16, 2017, when during a visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, “Turkish security forces violently clashed with a crowd of protesters," as one judge described the situation.
Adam Zimmer, the co-defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and 2021, has died. He was 38. His sister, Corri, announced the development earlier today. The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam began his coaching career in 2006, with the Saints. He spent four seasons in New Orleans as assistant linebackers [more]
The 49ers-Rams rivalry is alive and kicking between Robbie Gould and Jalen Ramsey.
Trevor Lawrence hasn't yet lived up to his pedigree as a prospect.
While Christian McCaffrey's 34-yard touchdown pass was impressive, it also calls to mind an alarming Jimmy Garoppolo stat.
Peyton and Eli Manning were back to host the "ManningCast" broadcast of "Monday Night Football" for Browns' 32-13 win over Bengals in Cleveland.
Times' columnist Chris Mueller writes that at 2-6 on the season and entering the bye week, Mike Tomlin has to take drastic action for the Steelers.
Travis Kelce was forced to watch one of his few NFL lowlights thanks to Eli Manning during ESPN2’s “Monday Night Football” coverage.
Adam Zimmer joined the Bengals this season after serving under his father, Mike, as a co-defensive coordinator with the Vikings.
Here's a quick bio of A.J Klein, who was part of the Roquan Smith trade.
The trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET today, and Yahoo Sports is helping you keep up with all the latest deals.
Here's how many pick Ryan Poles has for the 2023 NFL draft after trading Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
The Cowboys say they are will to willing to make move at the trade deadline to put team over top. They need help at WR the most.
When brainstorming candidates to replace Bryan Harsin, think: Who is the opposite of this coach Auburn fired? Two names fit the bill.
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected on Sunday night for pushing Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline, and after the game Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it unacceptable. Davidson, who was not in uniform, grabbed Walker when Walker was on the Bills’ sideline, and Walker responded with a shove that [more]
The Bears traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick in next year's draft.
Former Vols' head coach Jeremy Pruitt provides guarantee for the Tennessee-Georgia game.