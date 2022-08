Associated Press

Of all the moves the Seattle Seahawks made before the start of this season, the acquisition of a pair of analytical 20-somethings flew under the radar. Coming off their worst season in coach Pete Carroll’s tenure, the Seahawks aimed to supplement their analytics staff that before this season was on the smaller side compared to other NFL teams. “We have to continue to challenge ourselves to use the information properly and appropriately so that we can make sure that we’re getting the most out of it,” Carroll said.