Scott Pioli reacts to Panthers impressive win vs Buccaneers in Week 7

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) The NFL says the two game officials seen interacting with Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans in the tunnel of Bank of America Stadium after the Buccaneers' 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday didn't ask for an autograph. ''After speaking with the individuals involved, we have confirmed that the postgame interaction between Jeff Lamberth, Tripp Sutter and Mike Evans did not involve a request by the game officials for an autograph,'' the league said in a statement Tuesday.